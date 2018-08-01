Homemaking

Home decor trends found locally

Let’s be honest, home trends are constantly changing. Dark cabinets from the early 2000s have been furiously painted white, silver fixings have been replaced by gold, but one thing is for certain—buying local never goes out of style. We found some of the coolest makers and shops right here in Baton Rouge (plus one in our sister city Lafayette!), that will give your home a personality that is timeless.

Baton Rouge Succulent Co.

7276 Highland Rd.

brsucculentco.com | @brsucculentco

Succulent Prices Vary

An easy to care for, fresh splash of green; succulents have become the new fern. And with help from the Baton Rouge Succulent Co., our homes have never looked more luscious. We love the idea of using plants as decoration, and at BR Succulent Co., the options are endless. They can even teach you how to arrange your succulents and provide tips to care for them as well. Check out their upcoming workshops and succulent offerings at brsucculentco.com.

Pottery by Osa Atoe

Baton Rouge, LA

potterybyosa.com | @osa_atoe

Ceramic Pitcher $80-$100

This local pottery maker is what kitchen dreams are made of. Osa Atoe’s custom terra cotta creations range from plates to bowls and mugs, but our favorite is this pitcher. Can you say homemade lemonade? The pitcher is carved with a chevron motif and comes in aqua, black, and white with a terra cotta base. Start squeezing lemons and make room in your kitchen, you’ll want to get yours as soon as possible. Find out more about Osa and her pottery at potterybyosa.com.

Akkika

Lafayette, LA

akkika.com | @akkika

Tomatofest Pillow $30

We cannot stop obsessing over this Lafayette artist who caught our eye with their colorful creations. Akkika uses Louisiana-based designs to create amazing posters, pins, shirts, and even pillows! From crawfish and alligators, to this amazing tomato pillow, you’re sure to find something that will wow you. This pillow is 18”x18” and has a concealed zipper for easy washing. To see other creations by Akkika, you can find them at the Mid City Makers Market, or by visiting their website akkika.com.

The Pink Elephant Antiques

2648 Government St

thepinkelephantantiques.com | @thepinkelephantantiques

Products and Prices Vary

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. The Pink Elephant Antiques is home to the most eclectic vintage and antique finds the Capital City has to offer, so when you’re looking to decorate your home with one of a kind finds—you know where to go. From Beethoven busts to suave green sofas, you’re sure to find something that will be a talking piece at your next dinner party (because that’s what people with suave green sofas do, right?). Stop by their shop on Government St, and be sure to get a picture with the elephant-mobile before you leave.