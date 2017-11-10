Honoring veterans around the Red Stick this weekend

Parades, moments of silence, and multiple ceremonies honoring veterans are happening throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area over the next three days.

Veterans Day was originally Armistice Day, which marked the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the armistice to end World War 1 went into effect. In 1954 President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the celebration to honor veterans of all wars.

State offices observed the holiday Friday, while banks will close Saturday. Baton Rouge’s second annual Veterans Day Parade rolls Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.

LSU announced eight new inductees to the Military Hall of Honor at the Ole War Skule, including Governor John Bel Edwards. Those eight will be honored during the Commandant’s Luncheon Friday at LSU.

One week from Saturday will also include the first event to honor women veterans specifically in Baton Rouge. The special celebration and breakfast will take place Nov. 18 at the Renaissance Hotel, and veterans who wish to sign up and take part should do so here.

A number of different restaurants, stores, and national chains are also offering specials or free meals for veterans and their families through the weekend. You can find a full list including local businesses here.

Image: Visit Baton Rouge