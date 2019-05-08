Hot Art Cool Nights Happening Rain or Shine, this Friday!

Mid City Merchants is putting on their annual spring event Hot Art Cool Nights, this upcoming Friday, from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Participants will be able to see hundreds of the best local artists, jewelers, musicians, sculptors and more, in one of the city’s most prominent art crawls!

The route takes you up Government St. and heads all the way down to Jefferson, allowing participants to wander through Mid City and witness all of the great local businesses and establishments who have generously opened their doors to showcase our wonderful musicians and artists alike for this enthralling event.

In the past, Circa 1857 would be the furthest point you could reach on Government St., before heading towards downtown. This art and antiques meets architectural savage venue is well known for displaying over 35 vendors, hosting bustling art festivals, and showcasing much of Baton Rouge’s up and coming musicians in their private music venue, The Guru. While Circa 1857 was the perfect landing spot for your end of event travels, Hot Art Cool Nights, however, Mid City is proud to add Red Stick Social to their route this year, giving those who haven’t seen the new space an opportunity to check it out at their leisure.

Check out all these cool spots with this handy map provided by the Mid City Merchants!

If you find that you can’t journey back and forth, no worries! There isn’t an app for that just yet, but there is a free Mid City shuttle service that will help get you where you need to go (especially after a drink or two!). If you’re feeling hungry, Mid City staples such as Elsie’s Plate and Pie, La Caretta, Curbside, Rocca, Superior Grill, White Star Market, Bistro Byonz, and JED’s Local have got you covered, as well as various catering services and pop up restaurants scattered about the route.



Of course, when there’s art, there’s always music following closely behind! Circa 1857 will be hosting Hydra Pool and Ship of Fools, and the Pop Shop is excited to showcase several singer-songwriters including Alex Cook’s new project and Polly Pry. As you continue your walk a host of DJs and acoustic artists and bands will set up shop at Rocca, Curbside, La Caretta, and Brew Ha Ha, and more, to give you the perfect soundtrack to your night!

For those that wish to support our artists and makers by purchasing one or several of their works (or finding that last minute Mother’s Day gift), Mid City Merchants has stated that there will be no sales tax due to the participating area being “classified as a cultural district.”

Hot Art Cool Nights brings a unique opportunity for the Baton Rouge community to network and take in all the great art and music that is currently being produced. As Government St. continues to develop, we cannot wait to see new businesses, restaurants, and bars provide more opportunities for artists and help this cherished art crawl continue to grow!