This Friday, local artists and businesses will come together for the 14th annual “Hot Art, Cool Nights” festival in Mid-City.

The event, scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m., will feature art from painters, jewelry designers, sculptors and more, and all purchases made in the Mid-City cultural district will be subject to no sales tax, according to the event website. Proceeds from the festival will go toward purchasing art for Mid-City.

Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be available at the event, and live music will be featured.

The event is hosted by the Mid-City Merchants.

