Hot new hang Red Stick Social nears opening date

Mid City’s latest and greatest live entertainment venue is closer to opening. Located in the thriving Electric Depot, Red Stick Social plans to begin booking events in April.

Containing a bowling alley, stages for live music, and a full-service restaurant and bar, Red Stick Social is located in a 30,000 square-foot building. As an historical site, the venue sports plenty of industrial charm.

With an opening date for the venue approaching, a handful of local community members were treated to a walkthrough of the site that highlighted the progress being made in the construction process.

When doors open to the public, Red Stick promises to be the premier entertainment and social venue in the area, “built to be your first choice for events, team meetings, concerts, dinner, drinks, & more,” according to the company’s Facebook page.

With Red Stick Social joining the new beer garden and a spate of new dining options in mid-city for 2019, the area is poised to be the perfect one-stop-shop for entertainment in the city.