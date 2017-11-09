How to fix iPhone’s annoying autocorrect bug

Another software update, another round of really weird behavior from your iPhone.
This time, it’s autocorrect replacing lowercase “i” with an A, possibly with other garbled text or a question mark in a box.
Apple says they’re aware of the problem, which will be corrected in a future update. In the meantime, you can create an exception in your phone’s text correction to fix the issue.
- Go to the Settings icon, then select General > Keyboard > Text Replacement
- Tap “+” to create a new exception
- In the Phrase box, type an upper-case “I”. In the Shortcut box, type a lower-case “i”.