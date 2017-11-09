Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
News

How to fix iPhone’s annoying autocorrect bug

Russell Jones
3 hours ago

Another software update, another round of really weird behavior from your iPhone.

This time, it’s autocorrect replacing lowercase “i” with an A, possibly with other garbled text or a question mark in a box.

Apple says they’re aware of the problem, which will be corrected in a future update. In the meantime, you can create an exception in your phone’s text correction to fix the issue.

  1. Go to the Settings icon, then select General > Keyboard > Text Replacement
  2. Tap “+” to create a new exception
  3. In the Phrase box, type an upper-case “I”. In the Shortcut box, type a lower-case “i”.

Comments

You may also like

News

Snapchat overhaul coming as user growth slows

“Snapchat as you know it may soon disappear.” That’s the scary headline being used in many places, like CNN Money, for Snapchat’s upcoming redesign. The reality is that for many people, it’s not all that scary a...

1 day ago

Lip Sync Battle BR!

Young Professionals of American Cancer Society

november

06novallday09alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

06nov(nov 6)4:00 pm10(nov 10)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

08nov(nov 8)10:30 am09(nov 9)10:30 amOktoberfest at Middendorf's

09novalldayalldayBoil & Roux: 75¢ Wings

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X