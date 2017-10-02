Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Crime

How to help after Vegas shooting

Russell Jones
18 hours ago

Image: LVMPD / Twitter

Authorities said a gunman killed 58 people and wounded more than 400 more during a country music concert in Las Vegas overnight, possibly the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Las Vegas police identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, 64, and said he fired onto the concert crowd from his 32nd-story hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Vegas officials asked people in the area to donate blood in order to help hospital supplies. United Blood Services said centers would be open throughout the state to help relieve the need.

People who aren’t in the state can donate to help victims of the shooting through multiple sources. The American Red Cross chapter has been on scene since the shooting was reported, and donations can be made here. The Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak launched a GoFundMe campaign to help victims dealing with financial burdens in the wake of the killings. The National Compassion Fund also accepts donations to help victims of mass tragedies such as this shooting, and 100 percent of donations are given to victims or their families.

Lastly, be wary of some stories circulating social media. BuzzFeed News reports several hoaxes are already making the rounds in the wake of the shooting, including fake calls to find missing people. NPR reporter Alex Goldman warned in his “Breaking News Consumer’s Handbook” not to trust anonymous sources, and to be aware that initial reports even from media outlets or authorities can turn out to be wrong.

Comments

You may also like

Crime

Judge: You can’t sue a hashtag, or Black Lives Matter

A federal judge ruled that a police officer cannot sue the Black Lives Matter movement for injuries he sustained during protests in Baton Rouge after Alton Sterling was shot to death by police. U. S. District Judge Brian Jackson said the anonymous...

4 days ago

october

03oct(oct 3)5:30 pm(oct 3)5:30 pmTuesdays @ Rock-N-Sake

03oct(oct 3)6:00 pm(oct 3)6:00 pmBurger Tuesdays at The Londoner

03oct(oct 3)6:00 pm(oct 3)6:00 pmMighty Grain Bowls

03oct(oct 3)7:00 pm(oct 3)7:00 pmLet's Play Two

04oct(oct 4)10:30 am05(oct 5)10:30 amOktoberfest at Middendorf's

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X