How to help after Vegas shooting

Authorities said a gunman killed 58 people and wounded more than 400 more during a country music concert in Las Vegas overnight, possibly the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Media briefing with LVMPD Sheriff Lombardo on the shooting incident last night. https://t.co/3eUm4Ze30J — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas police identified the shooter as Stephen Paddock, 64, and said he fired onto the concert crowd from his 32nd-story hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Vegas officials asked people in the area to donate blood in order to help hospital supplies. United Blood Services said centers would be open throughout the state to help relieve the need.

How to help and find loved ones. Please share #PrayforLasVegas pic.twitter.com/v0xaV3SAIm — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 2, 2017

People who aren’t in the state can donate to help victims of the shooting through multiple sources. The American Red Cross chapter has been on scene since the shooting was reported, and donations can be made here. The Clark County Commission chair Steve Sisolak launched a GoFundMe campaign to help victims dealing with financial burdens in the wake of the killings. The National Compassion Fund also accepts donations to help victims of mass tragedies such as this shooting, and 100 percent of donations are given to victims or their families.

Lastly, be wary of some stories circulating social media. BuzzFeed News reports several hoaxes are already making the rounds in the wake of the shooting, including fake calls to find missing people. NPR reporter Alex Goldman warned in his “Breaking News Consumer’s Handbook” not to trust anonymous sources, and to be aware that initial reports even from media outlets or authorities can turn out to be wrong.