How to Upgrade Your Home Bar

02may(may 2)7:00 pm(may 2)7:00 pmLadies Night Karaoke
Event Details
Every Wednesday we've got Karaoke starting at 7pm with ½ off bottles of wine, $5 strawberry margaritas, and $3 select cocktails!
Time
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
Weekend Two - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest
- Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots
- 1751 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana 70119
03mayallday05alldayWeekend Two - 2018 New Orleans Jazz Fest
Event Details
Started in 1970, "Jazz Fest" continues to showcase the most important names in music both locally and nationally. Celebrating 49 years of musical and cultural memories, Jazz Fest stands alone
Thursday, May 3 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Friday, May 4 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Saturday, May 5 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Sunday, May 6 Lineup:
http://www.nojazzfest.com/
Time
may 3 (Thursday) - 5 (Saturday)
Location
Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots
1751 Gentilly Blvd, New Orleans, Louisiana 70119
03may(may 3)5:00 pm(may 3)5:00 pmThursday's All You Can Eat Crawfish
Event Details
Stinky's Fish Camp will be having ALL YOU CAN EAT CRAWFISH from 5pm-9pm. Live Music, Great Food, Great Service, Great Time. Call now to make reservations 225-615-3870!
Time
(Thursday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Stinky's Fish Camp
5500 Hilton Ave
04may(may 4)5:00 pm(may 4)5:00 pmLive After 5 featuring After 8
Event Details
Come out for the last of this year's spring concert series with a high-energy performance from After 8. Bring your friends for good music and lots of fun.
Time
(Friday) 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
City Hall Plaza