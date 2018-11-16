How to White Light Night

White Light Night (Friday, November 16, 6-10p) is one of my favorite events in the city. It’s a massive neighborhood block party, spanning the length of Government Street and its growing food scene. Participating businesses along Government will mark themselves with white lights as they host local artists, musicians and food vendors.

There is much to be seen and much to be eaten, but you’ll need a plan to conquer it all in just 4 hours. Here are great spots to stop for food along the route, ordered by location.

Electric Depot

Nearly every year, Mid-City debuts an exciting new or upcoming spot at White Light Night. This year, it’s Red Stick Social, a new entertainment venue coming to Baton Rouge. They will preview their space on Friday night and have Tin Roof Beer and Southfin Southern Poke on site. Circa 1857 is just a few blocks down and always a great stop for art and drinks.

Rocca Pizzeria / Cannatella Grocery



Check out the art and tastings on Rocca’s Patio, then check out their new neighbors. Cannatella Grocery has been serving Acadiana for nearly a century and will soon open next to Rocca (Cheers to seeing someone snatch up that awesome storefront!). They will be sampling their muffalettas and jambalaya at White Light Night.

Mid-City Maker’s Market



Stop at Government and S. Eugene for the Mid-City Maker’s Market where over 50 local makers sell their labors of love. Grab a cup of French Truck Coffee while you browse. Radio Bar is just across the street where Mid-City will be partying well into the night. It’s a great place to end your night with a few drinks, despite it being in the middle of the route.

Calandro’s / Curbside Parking Lot

It’s no block party without a parking lot party. Calandro’s will host dozens of their food and drink vendors in and around their store sampling their goods (catch all the drinks inside!). Curbside will be slinging delicious burgers and brews. Before your tasting adventure, make a mad dash to Barbosa’s Barbeque in the parking lot for loaded brisket chili bowls and Mexican spiced hot chocolate.

Government at Mouton St.

This intersection has been White Light Night hotspot for quite some time, and this year White Star is open for business, adding to party and to the grab-and-go food options. Check out their neighbors – Giraphic Prints, Ash Collective and Tim’s Garage – White Light Night veterans who always host a good time.

Jefferson at Government

Jefferson at Government is big hub for White Light Night fun. The lots are lined with local artists and you can count on Reginelli’s for slices, Monjunis for samples and Mid City Craft Wine and Beer for… well, wine and beer! Go cheers them at their first White Light Night.

