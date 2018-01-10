Hump Day Happy Hour

Don’t let the Wednesday blues get you down, check out some of these killer happy hour specials on your way home tonight!
Thai Kitchen – Ladies drink FREE!
The Bulldog – Pint Night, keep your Bulldog glass!
The Londoner – $0.50 wings from 6-10pm
The Pelican House – Burger Night 2pm-close $5 burgers and rotating $3 beers
Ivar’s Sports Bar – Wing Wednesday $0.50 wings and $6 HUGE mugs of beer
Lava Cantina – Girls Rock Wednesdays with $4 select cocktails, $5 strawberry margaritas, 1/2 off bottles of wine
City Pork – Take Home Tonight feeds 4 for $35
Duvic’s – $5 specialty martinis from 6pm-close
Brickyard South – Wing Wednesday $5 wings and $5 whiskey
Curbside – Trivia Wednesday $15 Tall Boy Buckets and Sangrias
Willie’s Restaurant – Wino Wednesday with $5 Sangria glasses/$15 Sangria Growlers and $10 Robert Mondavi bottles and stay for their Tri-Willie’s Tournament and test your Harry Potter Trivia
Images: Facebook/The Bulldog, Facebook/Tri-Willie’s Tournament