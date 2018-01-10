Hump Day Happy Hour

Dig Baton Rouge
12 hours ago

Don’t let the Wednesday blues get you down, check out some of these killer happy hour specials on your way home tonight!

Thai Kitchen – Ladies drink FREE!
The Bulldog – Pint Night, keep your Bulldog glass!
The Londoner – $0.50 wings from 6-10pm
The Pelican House – Burger Night 2pm-close $5 burgers and rotating $3 beers
Ivar’s Sports Bar – Wing Wednesday $0.50 wings and $6 HUGE mugs of beer
Lava Cantina – Girls Rock Wednesdays with $4 select cocktails, $5 strawberry margaritas, 1/2 off bottles of wine
City Pork – Take Home Tonight feeds 4 for $35
Duvic’s – $5 specialty martinis from 6pm-close
Brickyard South – Wing Wednesday $5 wings and $5 whiskey
Curbside – Trivia Wednesday $15 Tall Boy Buckets and Sangrias
Willie’s Restaurant – Wino Wednesday with $5 Sangria glasses/$15 Sangria Growlers and $10 Robert Mondavi bottles and stay for their Tri-Willie’s Tournament and test your Harry Potter Trivia

 

 

 

 

 

Images: Facebook/The Bulldog, Facebook/Tri-Willie’s Tournament

