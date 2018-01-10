Hump Day Happy Hour

Come see some hilarious local comics closed out by a fantastic headliner!

We will have Karaoke after the show this week!

NO COVER/ $3:50 Canebrakes, $3 Tequila Shots

Headliner: Laura Sanders

Sanders has been featured on Fox’s LaughsTV, and been part of such acclaimed lineups as Bloomington’s Limestone Comedy Festival and Denver’s High Plains Comedy Festival. Her 2016 album, Oh God Please Like Me, debuted at number one on the iTunes comedy charts. In addition to stand-up, Sanders and Lisa Berry joined forces to create the sketch-comedy duo Berry Sanders. Berry Sanders videos have been featured on Funny or Die, Whohaha.com, and Ryan Singer’s FlickMyClip festivals.