This hurricane season is going to be pretty eventful.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the Atlantic hurricane season is going to be “above normal,” meaning between 11 and 17 named storms could hit this time around (an average season only produces about 12 named storms). This storms could produce between two and four major hurricanes.

Last season, there were 15 named storms resulting in four major hurricanes, according to NOAA.

Get more information on hurricane season.

Comments