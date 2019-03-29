The Ebb & Flow Festival will take place in downtown Baton Rouge on April 6-7, 2019. With over 50 community organizations participating, the Festival is a great opportunity to showcase the arts and cultural events offered year-round in Baton Rouge, including innovation and design in both the arts and technology.

North Boulevard Town Square will transform into the I.D.E.A. (Inspiration. Design. Entrepreneurship.Art) Stage and Greenspace and will highlight entrepreneurs in the capital city through interactive demonstrations, presentations and performances.

On both days of the festival, attendees can take part in film workshops, learn about nutrition with The Maxine Firm, make their own ocean critter with LSU’s Coast and Environment Graduate Organization, rent a bike from Front Yard Bikes, join in a dance workout led by For the Love of Dance Studios, learn how to make perfect Pinterest Pies with the Batch Baking Company, and see how an LSU student’s new app, Revibe, can change how the world streams music.

On Sunday, April 7th, the I.D.E.A. Greenspace will showcase costumes of the Krewe of Yazoo’s Precision Lawn Mower Drill Team, which includes a Krewe performance! Outdoor panels and presentations provide festival goers with a diverse range of I.D.E.A. information, from updates on tax credits for Louisiana filmmakers to Honors Thesis presentations by Episcopal High School Students. The I.D.E.A. Stage will also host performances, including Ten Tiny Dances, a national program fostering inventive dance and performance art, all on a 4-by 4-foot stage.

On Sunday, April 7th, the I.D.E.A. Greenspace will showcase costumes of the Krewe of Yazoo’s Precision Lawn Mower Drill Team, which includes a Krewe performance! Outdoor panels and presentations provide festival goers with a diverse range of I.D.E.A. information, from updates on tax credits for Louisiana filmmakers to Honors Thesis presentations by Episcopal High School Students. The I.D.E.A. Stage will also host performances, including Ten Tiny Dances, a national program fostering inventive dance and performance art, all on a 4-by 4-foot stage.

Line4LineBR, O’Neil’s Barber & Beauty Salon Barbershop Literacy Program, will provide free haircuts in exchange for reading books out loud during

the cut, with books provided from their specialized Line4Line library.

More information on all offerings can be found on the free FlowBR App, which can be uploaded from an iPhone or Android. If you would like to learn more about any festival information, follow the link here.