’90s kids, we’ve got some bad news.

The “I Love the ’90s” tour featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa and more scheduled for May 12 at the Raising Canes River Center has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts, according to the River Center website.

“National Shows 2, SMG, & The I Love The 90’s Tour regret to inform fans that the show scheduled for May 12th at Raising Cane’s River Center has been cancelled due to scheduling conflicts,” the River Center website says.

“Refunds will be available at the point of purchase and tickets purchased on line or by phone will be refunded automatically within the next 3-5 business days. We apologize for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”

Photo: Salt N Pepa

