Dig Baton Rouge
I scream, you scream…It’s National Ice Cream Day!

7 hours ago

In our sweet July issue, DIG highlights summer treats for you to try all over Baton Rouge. And lucky for you, this Sunday (July 15) is National Ice Cream Day! Here are some of our tasty recommendations…

  • Overpass Merchant
    • Their mouth-wathering ice cream sandwiches are so good we featured them on the cover this month…

“Without ice cream, there would be darkness and chaos.” – Don Kardong

A post shared by THE OVERPASS MERCHANT (@theoverpassmerchant) on

  • LSU AgCenter Dairy Store
    • This one-of-a-kind ice cream store is on LSU’s campus and has 14 fresh and creamy flavors
  • Fat Cow
    • While this place is known for their delicious burgers and salads, their milkshakes are a can’t miss! Plus, their extra thick straws make it easier to sip up your shake
  • Curbside
    • If you’re looking for a more adult ice cream treat, head over to Curbside for a boozy milkshake

  • Freezing Cow
    • If you’ve been envious of all of your friends posting pics of the trendy new rolled ice cream shop in BR, here is your opportunity to try it for yourself! When you post don’t forget #idigbr

Show us all of your #NationalIceCreamDay pics with the hashtag #idigbr or tag @Digbatonrouge!

 

Comments

