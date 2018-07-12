I scream, you scream…It’s National Ice Cream Day!

Paddleboard Yoga coming back this month with Yoga with Brandi and Muddy Water Paddle Company!!! The next 90 minute lakes class is being offered July 12 at 6pm.

Paddleboard Yoga (or SUP Yoga) provides a unique experience combining an amazing balance, strength and flexibility workout with the complete zen-ness of being focused on the present moment and movement all while floating on water!

The lakes class will include on land instruction, paddle out, floating or anchored yoga, and paddle in. RSVP through Brandi at 225-226-0433 or [email protected]

$20 without board (bring your own)

$30 with board (rental fee $10)