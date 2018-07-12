I scream, you scream…It’s National Ice Cream Day!

In our sweet July issue, DIG highlights summer treats for you to try all over Baton Rouge. And lucky for you, this Sunday (July 15) is National Ice Cream Day! Here are some of our tasty recommendations…
- Rock-n-Pops
- Shop & Pop ’til you drop in Perkins Rowe!
- Overpass Merchant
- Their mouth-wathering ice cream sandwiches are so good we featured them on the cover this month…
- LSU AgCenter Dairy Store
- This one-of-a-kind ice cream store is on LSU’s campus and has 14 fresh and creamy flavors
- Fat Cow
- While this place is known for their delicious burgers and salads, their milkshakes are a can’t miss! Plus, their extra thick straws make it easier to sip up your shake
- Curbside
- If you’re looking for a more adult ice cream treat, head over to Curbside for a boozy milkshake
🍨 CURBSIDE SHAKE COLLAB 🍨 The Johnnie Walker Salted Caramel Boozie Shake. Shout out to @johnniewalker for the inspiration on this one. It’s running Monday thru Sunday of next week. . . . #oneyearanniversary #curbsidecollabs #lsufootball #bamahateweek #saturdaysarefortheburgers #booziemilkshake #eatCURBSIDE
- Freezing Cow
- If you’ve been envious of all of your friends posting pics of the trendy new rolled ice cream shop in BR, here is your opportunity to try it for yourself! When you post don’t forget #idigbr
How do you feel about rolled ice cream from @freezing_cow? Instagrammable or Actually Good? . . . (This is a Monkey Business, which has banana and Nutella. It has a strong banana flavor … but we found our ice cream difficult to eat for sure.) . . . #brfoodies #rolledicecream #instafood #gobr #batonrouge #trendyfood #idigbr #225batonrouge #latergram #nutella
- City Gelato
- This gelato shop is so popular amongst locals that we wrote this story about it!
Show us all of your #NationalIceCreamDay pics with the hashtag #idigbr or tag @Digbatonrouge!