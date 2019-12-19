Ice Skating on the River returns Friday, Dec. 20

The Raising Cane’s River Center is transforming into a winter wonderland Friday, Dec. 20 for its annual Ice Skating on the River. The opening session will feature the Coca-Cola Santa Truck and a visit from Santa himself.

“Ice Skating on the River has been a Baton Rouge tradition for many years,” said Les Crooks, Interim General Manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center, in a press release. “It is a great way for families to have fun and celebrate the joys of the holiday season while creating wonderful winter memories.”

Ice Skating on the River will run almost every day from Dec. 20 until January 5, 2020. Tickets are on currently on sale, and you can find additional ticket information here.

