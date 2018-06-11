Dig Baton Rouge
News

ICYMI: B stands for Burgers

DIG Staff
8 hours ago

IHOP has temporarily changed its name to IHOB in a marketing campaign to advertise that they aren’t just about breakfast. IHOP restaurants across the country are changing menus to feature more lunch and dinner items, especially burgers.

Some people think that the marketing campaign could go great for ~IHOB~ and are excited for the rebrand.

While some aren’t so convinced.

We want your thoughts Baton Rouge!

