ICYMI: B stands for Burgers

IHOP has temporarily changed its name to IHOB in a marketing campaign to advertise that they aren’t just about breakfast. IHOP restaurants across the country are changing menus to feature more lunch and dinner items, especially burgers.

Some people think that the marketing campaign could go great for ~IHOB~ and are excited for the rebrand.

The IHOB re-branding is great. It perfectly plays into the modern outrage trend of “how dare they change something I haven’t supported in any way for years.” — Burnie Burns (@burnie) June 11, 2018

“IHOb” is the best rebranding since “Snoop Lion” — JonTron (@JonTronShow) June 11, 2018

While some aren’t so convinced.

We were really hoping for International House of Beer. #IHOb — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) June 11, 2018

slap me across the face if you ever actually hear me say “iHoB” out loud — nathan zed (@NathanZed) June 11, 2018

