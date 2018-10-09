Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

ICYMI: Drew Brees breaks NFL record for all-time passing yards

DIG Staff DIG Staff
17 hours ago

WHO DAT!

Just in case you missed it, the New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Redskins 43-19 last night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But more importantly, Louisiana’s favorite QB Drew Brees set the new NFL record for all-time passing yards with 71,941 yards.

 

The record was originally held by Peyton Manning. Check out some of Brees’ best social media shoutouts after he broke the record.

Image: Facebook/New Orleans Saints

Comments

You may also like

Sports

Swamped: LSU falls to Florida 27-19

By Tyler Nunez | Tiger Rag    GAINESVILLE, Fla. — There was no late comeback drive for LSU this time around as quarterback Joe Burrow’s first interception of the season was a pick six to Louisiana-native Brad Stewart that put Florida ahead 27...

2 days ago

october

10oct(oct 10)11:00 am(oct 10)11:00 am2 for 1 Margaritas at The Rum House

10oct(oct 10)5:30 pmWine Down Wednesdays

10oct(oct 10)7:30 pm(oct 10)7:30 pmTHE HATE U GIVE

11oct(oct 11)5:00 pm(oct 11)5:00 pmLSU: Crush Your Coding Interview Workshop by Facebook

11oct(oct 11)7:00 pm(oct 11)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

Click to win burgers + beer!

DIG's Burger & Beer Week

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X