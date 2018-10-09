ICYMI: Drew Brees breaks NFL record for all-time passing yards

WHO DAT!
Just in case you missed it, the New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Redskins 43-19 last night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. But more importantly, Louisiana’s favorite QB Drew Brees set the new NFL record for all-time passing yards with 71,941 yards.
Drew Brees was mic’d up for the moment he made history 🙏
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xGq1zjbFO0
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018
The record was originally held by Peyton Manning. Check out some of Brees’ best social media shoutouts after he broke the record.
Peyton Manning’s message to Drew Brees 💀
(via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/5PHw0NrQQw
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018
Image: Facebook/New Orleans Saints