ICYMI: inaugural Bandito Festival rocks Galvez Plaza + Photos

Attendees of the first annual Bandito Festival embraced the heat this past weekend as they relaxed outside for a rockin’ food and music lineup.

The inaugural Bandito Food & Music Festival took place at Galvez Plaza on Saturday between noon and 10 pm. The event welcomed around six to seven thousand people, according to festival co-producer Chris Brooks.

The almost all-day event featured a music lineup of alt-country artists including Old 97s, Shooter Jennings, Son Volt and more. The festival also offered a variety of BBQ and tacos from different Baton Rouge vendors, all competing for Best Taco or Best BBQ. Vendors included Gov’t Taco, BRQ, Couyon’s, The Rum House, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Bumsteers, Hebert’s Specialty Meats and Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar. Ultimately, Bumsteers – who has only been open for a few months – and BRQ took home the gold for Best Taco and Best BBQ, respectively.

The event hosted other vendors like Dat’z Italian and The Big Cheezy to offer attendees other food options, allowing the festival to cater to individual tastes, as well as Boombox Popsicles, sno balls, gelato and lemonade to help partygoers cool down and beat the heat.

The occasion was perfect for trying new items from some of Baton Rouge’s best restaurants and gave individuals the opportunity to mix-and-match their favorite entrees and sides.

The 90+ degree heat didn’t stop attendees from enjoying the event, many of them using the various fountains near the plaza as a source to cool off. The fountains, mixed with face painting and a designated “Kid Zone,” also allowed children to enjoy the event as well.

The Old State Capitol offered free admission throughout the day, allowing partygoers to both beat the heat and enjoy the history Louisiana has to offer.

The amount donated toward Behind the Line Louisiana has not yet been released, and this story will update to reflect new information.

Bumsteers won Best Tacos at Bandito Fest 2019. Photo by Dilyn Stewart.

Boombox Popsicles helped attendees beat the heat at Bandito Fest 2019. Photo by Dilyn Stewart.

The Rum House showcased at Bandito Fest 2019. Photo by Dilyn Stewart.

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine showcased at Bandito Fest 2019. Photo by Dilyn Stewart.

Cou-yon’s offered bottled BBQ sauce for purchase at Bandito Fest 2019. Photo by Dilyn Stewart.

Old 97’s offered music for purchase at Bandito Fest 2019. Photo by Dilyn Stewart.



