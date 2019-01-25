ICYMI LSU: Karaoke crackdown, Tigers top SEC

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the top stories trending on LSU campus!

The Last Song

A longtime favorite hangout by LSU students, Mellow Mushroom is indefinitely ending their beloved Wednesday night karaoke. This comes in response to recent crimes over the past few weeks in the Burbank area (shootings at Taco Bell and the Armstrong apartments, and nearly thirty car break ins at several apartments along Burbank earlier this month, to name a few).

Last week, Mellow Mushroom experienced safety issues of its own, with shots fired and a mob attacking a driver and their car. It’s a sad end to what was once a lighthearted evening, but these actions were taken in the best interest of customers and to discourage any misconduct in the surrounding area. Now, maybe Burbank will be a bit more mellow.



(I be on my) Suit and Tie

With the stream of career fairs and networking receptions coming up in the next month, students have a lot to prepare for. Thanks to the LSU Olinde Career Center, they will have one less thing to worry about. The center has partnered with JCPenney’s and will be offering students exclusive discounts on business-casual and professional wear from the store, so they can meet

potential employers in style.

This Sunday beginning at 5, students will receive a total of 70% off their professional purchases when combined with the 40% off coupon everyone receives upon entry and the already reduced prices. Every LSU student can walk into their next career fair or job interview with the confidence from a sharp outfit.



Turn up the Jam!

This weekend is the Global Game Jam and LSU will be hosting its own site for participating in the global game development hackathon. It’s 48 straight hours of designing, game development, and creativity to create an original video game, with all the designers across the world following the event’s secret theme.

Previous years have seen 700 jam locations across 95 countries, producing over 7,000 games in the one weekend alone. To be a part of this truly unique weekend of creativity, innovation, and hands-on interaction with designers from various backgrounds, gamers must register and bring their own equipment and software necessary to the Digital Media Center to get jamming.



Animal House Shuts its Doors

The infamous LSU chapter of the fraternity Delta Kappa Epsilon has officially been closed. In a story that sounds all too familiar, the fraternity was found in violation of the school’s policies on hazing and alcohol use.

A chapter of the national fraternity known for its egregious banners hung in the front of their house, DKE has left quite a legacy behind. The chapter folds in the wake of the school’s recent no-nonsense rules for hazing and in hopes of safer practices within Greek Life.



The First Signs of Spring

Although we’re still in the dead of winter, LSU Football is giving us a reason to hope for spring! This week they released this spring’s practice dates and the date for the annual spring game.

The practice dates are set to begin in March, with the first of many beginning on March 7. The spring game is scheduled for April 6 at 1 pm. Football fans can take comfort that these dates are still months away as we take time to heal over the Saints playoff upset of the century from

last weekend. Deep breaths, deep breaths…



Maravich Mania

The Tigers are heating up to say the least! LSU Men’s Basketball team is currently undefeated in the SEC, with an overall record of 15-3 and 5-0 in the SEC.

Everyone is calling it Maravich Mania with the team’s 18 straight wins at home. With their impressive win over Georgia on Wednesday night, LSU’s Tremont Waters was the one to watch. He scored a total of 26 points, with 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds, and 0 turnovers. The Tigers will meet their match literally this weekend – playing the Missouri Tigers at Missouri on Saturday.