ICYMI LSU: 1/4/19 – New year, new semester, new you!

Happy New Year, Tigers! With the start of 2019, what else could naturally follow but a slew of new classes for the next semester? Classes begin next Wednesday, January 9. While we’re getting ahead of ourselves, the drop date (the last day to drop a class without receiving a “W”) is January 17 at 4:30.

And if all of this talk about school and deadlines is freaking anyone out, don’t worry, Martin Luther King Day is only 2 weeks away. Good luck to all in the new semester!

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

The 77 yard kick return by LSU that started the game was telling of the tiger win to come vs UCF at the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams saw unideal circumstances with UCF’s starting quarterback Milton McKenzie out for the game due to injury and with a shocking number of LSU’s defensive starters out.

It was a game of firsts, setting a Fiesta Bowl record for most combined penalties in a game, and proved record-breaking for LSU’s kicker, Cole Tracy, as well. He set the season record for LSU and the NCAA’s most field goals in a career. In the end, LSU was able to finally put an end to UCF’s 25 game winning streak, so it looks like UCF won’t be calling themselves the National Champions again this year.

View this post on Instagram That's our QB A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Jan 1, 2019 at 6:56pm PST

Raise Your Hand If…

You are a gymnastics fan! Well then great news! Tonight marks the return of the LSU Gymnastics team (reigning SEC champions) to the mat! The season opener match is in the PMAC, starting at 7 against the 8th ranked Cal Bears. Last year the audience set the attendance record for a season opener.

Will history repeat itself? Only your attendance will decide that. Before the meet, banners will be hung in the rafters to commemorate the 2018 team’s accomplishments, so come early to see everything.

The Chosen One

Open forums were held. Curriculums vitae were read. Candidate surveys were filled out. After all of this, the long awaited search for LSU’s next provost is finally over! Stacia Haynie, the former interim Provost, will finish the job she started and become LSU’s next Executive Vice President & Provost.

Working previously as the dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, she has distinguished accolades and a history of devotion to the school. Can’t wait to see all the great things this boss lady does in her first official semester as Provost!

Giving Credit Where Credit is Due

There’s two new names to learn, in case you don’t know them yet. The LSU Alumni Association has announced the 2019 LSU Alumnus of the Year, H. Dale Hall, and the 2019 LSU Young Alumna of the Year, Wendy McMahon. Awardees are annually recognized for exemplifying the very essence of a lifelong Tiger, demonstrating loyalty to LSU along with their civic, personal, and volunteer accomplishments.

The current CEO of Ducks Unlimited, H. Dale Hall has previously been the Alumnus of the Year for LSU’s School of Renewable Natural Resources, has worked at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and has sat on several boards. The Young Alumna of the Year, Wendy McMahon, hailing from Los Angeles, is President of ABC Owned Televisions, overseeing eight TV stations and their digital assets. Talk about two Tigers that make us proud!