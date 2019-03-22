ICYMI LSU: A Day of Service and a Meeting with Maryland

Bit by the Service Bug

Now in its eighth year, GEAUX Big returns once again this weekend to give students the opportunity to serve the wider Baton Rouge Community. On Saturday, volunteering students will go out into the community to over 120 job sites and provide an estimated economic impact of $148,875 for the surrounding communities. Participating sites that volunteer will include schools, churches, non-profits, local businesses and residents across East Baton Rouge Parish to assist in landscaping, organizing, beautification or other related needs for projects. The event will kick off with an opening ceremony on the Parade Grounds at 8:30 a.m., and following the conclusion of everyone’s volunteering efforts, volunteers will congregate back on the Parade Grounds for lunch and celebrations for a successful day of service.

Mindful March

LSU student Daniel Ellender is spreading awareness and raising funds for survivors of traumatic brain injury (TBI) using his own hair. In honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month, he has partnered his business, Carpe Momentum, with a survivor of TBI, Shannon Carlson, to share her story and to donate to the LoveYourBrain Foundation. Ellender, known for his long golden locks around campus, has promised to chop off his hair next Wednesday, March 27, once he meets his $2,500 financial goal for donations to the LoveYourBrain Foundation. If you need a haircut, you can visit Mercer Supply Co. on March 27 along with Daniel and 15% of their total earnings will go to the LoveYourBrain Foundation. Read Shannon’s story with TBI and donate here.

Yale Yields

Apparently Ivy Leagues should stick to academics after all since the Tigers defeated Yale when they met in Round 1 of the NCAA Men’s Tournament Bracket, on Friday afternoon, in Jacksonville. The Tigers had a strong start to the game, leading 45-29 at halftime, but Yale made four 3-pointers in the final minute and had narrowed down their 18-point deficit to just three in the final seconds. Luckily, the Tigers secured the W 79-74, and now advance to Round 2, playing the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday morning at 11:10 a.m.

Get Out and Geaux Vote

Last week, Geaux Vote LSU secured a huge victory in one of their initiatives. The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council approved a change in moving the voting precinct boundaries that currently split the east and west sides of LSU’s campus. This change has come in response to students expressing confusion and distress about where they were allowed to vote based on where they lived on campus, with only students on the east side being able to vote at University High on campus. Going into effect in 2021, all LSU students from both the east and west sides of campus can vote in either federal, state, or local elections on campus.

For Rent

Next Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Union the Living Expo will be happening, and students can explore the many options for student apartment living. Apartments both on and off campus will be there to talk about their complexes, so students can come and mingle to discover an option that works best for them! One of the biggest draws for students of the Living Expo is all of the free swag apartments love to give out, so everyone should come prepared to collect all the free t-shirts, pens, water bottles, and who knows what else!