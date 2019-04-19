Changing of the Seasons

It’s out with the old and in with the new! On Wednesday, LSU announced that Joe Alleva stepped down from his role as the athletic director for LSU Athletics. Scott Woodward was chosen on Thursday as the replacement for Alleva. Woodward comes to LSU bringing a lot to the table: He is the current athletic director for Texas A&M, a Baton Rouge native, and LSU alumnus. With Alleva out and Woodward in as the new athletic director, Alleva is still not going anywhere too far. He will be transitioning into a new role for LSU as a special assistant to the president for donor relations.

The Grand -Gymnastics- Finale

The fight for the NCAA National Championship begins today for the LSU Gymnastics team in Fort Worth, Texas. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed and will compete in the first semifinal at noon, after winning the Baton Rouge Regional earlier in April. The team is optimistic going into the championship, with their depth of experience giving them the necessary momentum that could help push them to the top. Additionally, the team also has a secret weapon going into the big meet. Senior gymnast Sarah Finnegan won this year’s AAI Award, effectively naming her the top senior gymnast in the country.



Eventful Dead Week

Next week is every student’s favorite week: dead week. Contrary to its name, it’s the time where students feel equally or more stressed than finals week. It’s the last push by professors to squeeze all final project due dates into one week or to schedule finals early so it’s not on finals week. In order to cope with the stress, campus has a number of events to help students push through this struggling time. On Monday, from 1:30-3:30, there will be puppies in the Patrick F. Taylor building, for students to pet and play with as the perfect stress reliever. Then on Friday, it is “Dead Week Donuts” in the morning from 8:30 to 10:30 in B35 Coates Hall for students to stress-eat and partake in a donut as a break from constant studying.

Are You Up For The Challenge?



Now in its ninth year, the final round of the Venture Challenge is taking place at Tin Roof Brewery on Tuesday, April 23. It’s the annual competition where LSU’s up and coming student entrepreneurs compete for a stake in the $25,000 cash prize to help fund their business ideas. The three finalists in the Venture Challenge will be delivering a ten-minute pitch to the judges based on the business plans that they wrote. The finalists include:

– Revibe, a music streaming and a sharing application that streamlines the listener experience and includes back end tools for emerging artists.

– Suds, an application based wash/fold and dry cleaning service that allows users to schedule pick up, delivery and other options through their custom software

– TampeRX, a proprietary medical device setting, used to solve multiple problems relating to secure medication procurement and dispensing.

E-bike Revolution

In only a few weeks, transportation on LSU’s campus will soon be given a face-lift. With the new addition of Gotcha bicycle rentals across LSU, downtown Baton Rouge, and Southern University, over 500 bicycles will be available for rent through their app. Students will no longer have to worry about hurrying to catch the bus because these bicycles offer the perfect way to transport yourself on your own schedule. Students simply have to go to one of Gotcha’s mobility hubs, which they can locate using the app, scan the QR code on the Gotcha bike to rent it, and ride the bike as long as needed. To make these bikes even more appealing, users can purchase a daily, monthly or annual plan, and students will receive a discount.