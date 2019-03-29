My Super Sweet 16

For the first time since 2006, the Tigers are making an appearance in the Sweet 16 game at the NCAA tournament tonight. It all goes down against the Michigan State Spartans in the Capital One Arena in Washington at 6:09 p.m. for the East regional semifinals. The last time the two teams met was forty years ago in 1979 in the Mideast regional semifinals, where the Tigers faced the team when they had the legendary Magic Johnson playing. The Spartans won 87-71 and went on to win the national championship that year. We’ll see if history repeats itself tonight or if LSU can be the disruptive underdog in the match-up and keep up their winning streak, following their wins so far in the tournament against Yale and Maryland.

“Elevate” All the Way to the Top

After a close race and a runoff election between the “Elevate” and “All In” tickets, William Jewell and Taylor Scott from the “Elevate” ticket won the 2019 Student Government presidential election. The running mates had plenty of experience going into the election, with Presidential candidate Jewell and VP candidate Scott both serving on Senior Staff in Student Government, with Jewell serving as the Chief Advisor to the President and Scott as the Director of Student Outreach. The platforms that the ticket ran on included enhancing the Tiger experience, transportation reform, improving campus safety, fighting for funding and health and wellness.

A Reason to Celebrate

In case you were wondering what the big tent is that has been getting set up all week on the Parade Grounds, it can be explained by LSU’s newest fundraising efforts, “Fierce for the Future Campaign.” They have set their goal for the campaign to raise $1.5 billion for the entire LSU system, with 60 percent of these funds going towards academics and 40 percent to athletics. So, what is all of that set up on the Parade Grounds anyway? Going on today, from 12-3 p.m., in celebration of the largest fundraising campaign for higher education in Louisiana’s history, the LSU Campaign Launch Community Celebration is going on for donors, students, faculty and staff. Events will include featured speakers like President F. King Alexander and

Provost Stacia Haynie, musical guests Meriwether and Parish County Line, interactive exhibits, and plenty of food.

3 Peat

As they say, never two without a three! LSU Gymanastics went on to win their third straight SEC Championship title on Saturday in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, led by senior gymnast Sarah Finnegan with a perfect 10. The team’s third straight SEC Championship win makes them the fifth team in SEC history to win three-straight SEC Championships. The team has racked up many titles and accomplishments over their spectacular season; gymnast Sarah Finnegan was named SEC Gymnast of the Year (for the second year in a row!) and the team’s head coach, D-D Brown, was named Coach of the Year. The team is ranked No. 3 overall and are the top seed for the Baton Rouge Regional, happening April 5 and 6, where they will compete for one of two spots for the NCAA Championships.

New In Town

It’s the newest fast-casual restaurant on campus, and it’s called the Simple Greek. Located at LSU’s newest development Nicholson Gateway, the restaurant will be occupying the space next to the new Baton Rouge General Express Care. The new establishment, which has been rapidly expanding across the country, will offer students a new healthy, on-campus eating option that began as a chain from entrepreneur and star from CNBC’s The Profit, Marcus Lemonis. The food is inspired from Lemonis’s own family’s recipes and offers customers an array of fresh and wholesome Greek eats and will be open soon for students to try.