Diversify Your Degree

Coming next fall, LSU will be offering a new online-only Digital Studies minor. It comes to students as the needs of today’s job market shift, granting students with an added technology capability an edge when they seek employment. The online-only component also comes in response to the needs of students, with many preferring the flexibility of online classes as

opposed to the limiting structure of scheduled classes. The minor is offered in the School of Library and Information Science, and will require 15 hours for completion. The course load includes three core classes (Intro to Information & Safety, Information & Internet Environments, and Foundations of Digital Information Organization) and two elective classes.

The Song Heard ‘Round the World

There’s a new viral sensation on campus! Graduate student John Uzodinma became Facebook famous after a video of his violin rendition of the National Anthem at the Mississippi House of Representatives on March 19 went viral. The video of the graduate student has collected over 180,000 reactions and 13,000 comments on the Fox News Facebook page. There have been news stories by The New York Post, MSN, Fox News, and many more that have made his viral video reach an even broader audience.

Waiting for Wade no More

After weeks of refusing to meet, LSU Basketball’s suspended head coach Will Wade is finally scheduled for a meeting with LSU and NCAA officials today. He has been on indefinite suspension since March 8, having remained silent on the accusations against him and not coaching the team for the end of their season and through the SEC and NCAA Tournaments. In

more basketball related news, between the last two weeks, Naz Reid, Tremont Waters, Skylar Mays, Javonte Smart, and Emmitt Williams have all declared to go through the NBA Draft. Next season will be difficult for the Tigers to reach the same success as this year without these powerhouse players.

Striking Out

This past Tuesday, LSU Baseball suffered a loss that really stung. For the first time since 2005, LSU lost to Southern 7-2. It was only the third time that Southern has beat the Tigers in the history of playing 56 times over the years. Southern had the lead early on, scoring 4-0 on the Tigers in the first inning, and the real star of the game was Southern’s pitcher Eli Finney who

only allowed LSU one hit and one run over the course of the game. LSU, now at 23-11 overall, will be playing at Missouri this weekend in a 3 game series, so hopefully they play with a chip on their shoulder and hungry for a win after the Southern upset.

Class is Out!

Campus might look a little different next week with no students around. Classes are cancelled for the week due to the Spring Break holiday, and professors and students will all be taking a break from their usual long hours spent in the classroom, traded for tanning at the beach or hiking mountains! We wish everyone a safe and happy Spring Break!