ICYMI LSU – Beer in the Box, Revelries rock Varsity Theatre

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the top stories trending on LSU campus!

From Business Students to Bandmates

The Revelries. If LSU students don’t know this name yet, then they will soon. A band of current and former LSU students, The Revelries are Beau Bailey, a junior in Business by day and lead vocalist/rhythm guitar in the band by night, and Logan Maggio, lead guitarist, a junior in Finance. Bailey and Maggio are joined by Hoyt Brignac on bass and John Lewis on drums, Lewis having recently graduated from LSU with a degree in Accounting.

The band has spent extensive time touring and playing across the US, from big cities like Los Angeles to small towns in Ohio. They have two singles out now, available on Spotify and iTunes, with more on the horizon. Another single is set for release on February 22, and they have recently recorded their debut EP of 6 songs with Grammy nominated producer John Rausch. If you haven’t had the chance to see them yet, check them out at the Varsity Theatre this Saturday for their first headlining show, tickets $10 pre-sale or $15 at the door.



LSZULU

The countdown is on: 17 more days until Mardi Gras, which means 17 days until one of the most famous parades of the Mardi Gras season, the Krewe of Zulu, rolls into New Orleans. This year, LSU and Zulu have a lot in common. Namely, the Queen of Zulu is one of LSU’s own: Kailyn Rainey, a sophomore majoring in Finance. She will be the youngest queen of Zulu in the past 48 years and will make history as the first LSU student to be queen.

In honor of her majesty, Tiger Marching Band will be marching alongside her on the big day. This year certainly is shaping up to be a year like never before for the band- from being recognized nationally for their Binge Watch Halftime show to now marching for the first time in one of Mardi Gras’ biggest parades.



Brews and Baseball

It’s opening weekend at the box! There’s been some changes at Alex Box Stadium for the new baseball season, and there’s one in particular that will likely be very pleasing to students. The Yard is the two new tented areas that sells beer and wine for those over 21, and wristbands can be purchased for $20 that redeems 2 drinks, only to be consumed inside the tented area.

Alex Box is celebrating its tenth birthday, and things have gotten a bit of a face lift. The box now features the largest video board in college baseball, measuring at a startling 2,700 square feet. The season kicks off tonight, with Military Appreciation Weekend with Army West Point, Air Force, and UL-Monroe all coming to play the Tigers.

The Comeback Kids

Saved by the buzzer! In the game that was the talk of the town all week, No. 19 LSU beat the No. 5 University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team on the road Tuesday with a final second tip- in for the win, 73-71. As usual, the game saw an epic comeback from the Tigers that were down 40-32 at the half, and the Tigers ultimately served Kentucky with their first LSU defeat since 2009.

The win brings LSU to 10-1 in SEC play and 6-0 undefeated on the road in the SEC, safely securing their spot as No. 2 in the conference. Can we call LSU a basketball school yet?



And Then There Were Nine

A total of nine LSU students were accused of hazing and battery belonging to the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and have been arrested. The detailed reports of what happened to pledges while being hazed are frankly disturbing, including several accounts of different tortuous activities involving gasoline, broken glass, cayenne pepper in eyes, ice baths, and so much worse (we’ll spare you the details).

These arrests serve as a wake up call that LSU will not tolerate any misconduct in their hazing policies, and the consequences are serious for those who misstep.