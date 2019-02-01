ICYMI LSU: Coach O in it to win it, campus focused on safety

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the top stories trending on LSU campus!

Safe and Sound

It’s been a tough week to be a student on campus – from the armed robbery in the Pat Taylor parking lot to several accounts of young women being harassed and chased on and near campus, even reports of strange people hiding in bathrooms. Students have made an LSU safety GroupMe, and are walking around campus with an increased sense of awareness.



Fortunately, soon after surveillance photos of the suspected gunmen in the armed robbery were released Wednesday, the suspect promptly turned himself in. Students are encouraged to use the LSU SHIELD app that can track your location and send it to the police in case of an emergency. Here’s hoping February brings with it a much needed peace of mind for students.



Parting of the Middleton Sea

It’s like the guy who always shows up to things when he isn’t invited – except, it’s water. The basement of Middleton Library has had problems with water intrusion in the past, but this time the leak has been steady since early November.

The basement is the very place where the majority of the library’s storage space is and holds some of the school’s most prized government documents, special collections, and rare materials. No longer operating as a service point, students can still access documents located in the basement upon request from Access Services on the second floor of Middleton.

With groundwater being the determined culprit behind Leakgate2019, the next concern for staffers is the potential for mold growing on any of the documents still being held in the basement.



STREAK!!!!

Is it possible to get lucky 10 times in a row? Perhaps so, but in the case of the Men’s Basketball team it’s not just luck making them win, but pure talent.

In another show of his talent on Wednesday, Tremont Waters led the Tigers to victory playing the Aggies away at Texas A&M, 72-57. Waters scored 36 points, 6 three pointers, 7 rebounds, 11 field goals, 8-8 free throws, and 3 steals.

Another SEC win in the books, the Tigers are now tied for first in the SEC with Tennessee, both at 7-0 in during conference play (their game, almost a month away, is already sold out!) See the Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at home in the PMAC at 5.



Will History Repeat Itself?

One of the best parts about the spring semester at LSU means the return of baseball season, and this season looks to be far from disappointing. With the amazing return of three of last year’s top dogs- Zack Hess, Zach Watson, and Antoine Duplantis – who forgoed going pro early in hopes of winning the College World Series, LSU’s team is experienced and has what it takes.



Add to that the No. 1 signing class in the country, and you have the recipe for how LSU is ranked No. 1 in three different preseason polls. With the season opener just two weeks away, this year’s team is drawing many similarities to LSU Baseball’s 2009 national championship team. Talk about the ultimate ten year challenge right there.

Why Don’t You Stay Awhile

No doubt the highlight of this year’s LSU Football season came at the very end. The sweet win at the Fiesta Bowl left Tiger fans feeling very satisfied.

With an end like that, something at LSU Football is really working. Good news if you think so too – the man behind the team’s success, Coach O is here to stay a little while. His current contract was set through 2021, but now LSU is working with him to extend his contract.

After the successful 2018 season, the extended contract will likely see a change in his pay, especially since he is only the tenth highest paid coach in the SEC currently.