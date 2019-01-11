ICYMI LSU: Date-a-dog or take Topgolf for a spin

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the top stories trending on LSU campus!

Date-a-Dog

Sounds too good to be true, right? Thanks to the new volunteer program at Companion Animal Alliance, whose new location is across from Alex Box Stadium, students can help socialize the shelter’s dogs for adoption by taking them out for a few hours as part of their new Date-a-Dog program.

All you need to do in order to volunteer is participate in a 30 minute training session held once a month. Especially for students living on campus that aren’t allowed to have pets, this program lets them get their quality dog time in. Or if you just have commitment issues with pets, this is perfect for you too. It’s a win-win for all!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

Sponsored By

What Starts With a T and is Every Student’s Favorite Hangout?

No, not Tigerland. The new Topgolf opening today is serving up some competition for where students can spend their time, money, and weekends. The driving range, offering a bar and food service, has 72 bays on its multiple levels.

In case you are unfamiliar- how does one Topgolf? Simple. Players hit balls with microchips embedded to track the distance and scores of the drive, giving players a 21st century spin on the sport most associate with the words “boring” and “grandpa.”

Wake Up and Smell the Roses

Trying to make an impact on LSU? Or wanting the school to have an impact on you? If that’s the case, look no further than the Involvement Fair! From 11-1 on both January 15 and 16, student organizations will be in the Student Union promoting their clubs.

Different clubs will be there on both days, so be sure to check out each day to see them all! There will be over 100 clubs and organizations to see, so with all of the options don’t worry about not finding a club that fits your interests! Except if you wanted a club practicing the art of underwater basket weaving. In that case, you can be disappointed. They don’t have it (we checked).

BEAT BAMA

Alas, the long awaited win against Bama finally came (and we’re not talking about that Clemson National Championship win – but that was pretty sweet too).

LSU’s Men’s Basketball team upset the Tide 88-79 on Tuesday night, breaking Alabama’s 5 game winning streak, and putting a smile on every Tiger fan’s face. In the whole game, Alabama only had the lead for 2:02, while LSU dominated, holding the lead for over 35 minutes. We never thought we’d get to say it, but we beat Bama.

Football Finale

Even when the season is over there’s news to report – the Associated Press poll released their official rankings of the Top 25 college football teams and has ranked LSU at #6, making this their most successful season since 2011.

Riding such momentum, older players have a tough decision to make about staying for their Senior year or going pro. Linebacker Michael Divinity and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko have officially decided to return for their senior season, and we’re still waiting on word from Rashard Lawrence, Kristian Fulton, and powerhouse Devin White.