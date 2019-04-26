Leader of the Pack

We’re about to be getting some new blood on campus. The university has chosen its new VP for Student Affairs, and drum roll…it’s Jeremiah Shinn! Hailing from Boise State University – better known as the school with the blue football field – he will begin his new role at LSU no later than July 1st, directly reporting to the Provost, Stacia Haynie. He has an excess of experience in Greek Affairs, Student Leadership Development, Civic Engagement Programs, Student Government, and Residential Life in higher education. With this experience, he will be able to accomplish his goals for developing a campus environment conducive to student success, overseeing strategic initiatives that positively impact the retention of students, and serving as the primary advocate for students by leading efforts to support student life (to name a few). Tigers, be ready to show the Boise State native how things are done down south in Louisiana.

The Finals Countdown

The week that all semester has led up to will finally be upon us. Love it or hate it, final exams begin on Monday, and for some unfortunate souls, they don’t end until Saturday. With the struggle of finding an empty study space in Middleton always burdensome, here are some alternative study spaces around town to check out, so you can get your studies done in peace!

For the healthy studier – sip on a smoothie while you study at Main Squeeze Juice Co.

For a zen retreat – Main Library at Goodwood (sit on one of the chairs looking out on all the trees)

For a coffee shop that has tasty study snacks too – Brew Ha-Ha! or Light House Coffee

For a 24 hour non-stop study sesh – Mr. Ronnie’s or Louie’s Cafe

For a sun tan while you study – Bring your books to the UREC pool

Starting the Conversation

LSU students are not pleased with the long wait for mental health appointments from the Student Health Center, and they’re speaking up. Six students taking a political communication class this semester, disappointed with their own experiences in getting a timely appointment with one of the only 14 therapists at the center, have decided to take action and made a petition advocating for an online mental health screening program. The screenings give students guidance on treatment options without having to consult a counselor and only takes two to five minutes. The screenings suggest treatments tailored to students based off their responses and

would be essential tools for students because they can start receiving treatment before meeting with anyone. Similar online screening tools are used at other universities. The petition is still in need of more signatures, which can be found here.

Sharing is Caring

Coming this fall, thanks to LSU Student Government partnering with LSU Libraries, is a new textbook lending program for students. Inspired by textbook lending programs from other universities, students will be able to check out and scan pages from the copies of 15 different textbooks that will now be for loan in the library. The textbooks available will be selected from classes with the highest enrollment counts, including accounting or management classes, and they will be available for check out for three hours at a time. This program aims to help the students around campus that aren’t able to afford overpriced textbooks.