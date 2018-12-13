ICYMI: #LSU – Finals week, Fiesta Bowl, Gymnastics returns

Welcome to the first in our recurring series, ICYMI: LSU – keeping you up to date on all the latest Tigers news.

Finals Week=Game Over

With finals ending last week, the fall semester has officially drawn to a close. Hopefully everyone is recuperating from the sleep deprivation experienced and the mental toll of final grades posting on Tuesday. For those who don’t want the fun of school to end quite yet, winter intersession classes begin this week and go through December 22. And of course, with the end of every semester comes the tearful goodbye to all the graduating seniors. Commencement ceremonies are scheduled to take place this Friday.

View this post on Instagram Exactly one year ago, #LSU became a winter wonderland. ❄️🎓💜💛 A post shared by LSU (@lsu) on Dec 8, 2018 at 8:13am PST

Let’s Make the World (or at Least Campus) a Better Place

Tiny Tigers-LSU’s new pregnancy and parenting program-wants to make LSU a better place for both faculty and student mothers alike. They plan to put 12-15 new lactation rooms on campus as their first initiative. Following the lead from many other SEC schools with similar programs for on campus moms, it hopes to have workshops, events, and seminars on topics like pregnancy and infant-feeding to further their reach to campus mothers.

Stop, Provost Time

It’s time we bid our Interim Provost adieu and find a permanent fill for the position. The university is considering four candidates: Stacia Haynie (current Interim Provost), John Wiencek, David Brennen, and Larry Singell. All of the candidates held open forums already on campus, but if you missed any of them, recordings are posted on moodle. Be sure to check your emails and read each candidate’s curriculum vitaes sent out by LSU Division of Strategic Communications. The email also has a survey attached for student feedback on the candidates to be sent to campus administration and the search committee for consideration.

Back Into the Swing of Things

Glittery leotards are back in style because everyone’s favorite gymnastics team is returning to the floor Monday night. LSU gymnastics is having their annual Gymnastics 101 exhibition in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and admission is free. The showcase will see the triumphant return of McKenna Kelley, following her absence last season from a ruptured Achilles tendon. The season opener meet is scheduled for January 4 in the PMAC.

View this post on Instagram The Return A post shared by LSU Gymnastics (@lsugym) on Dec 10, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Fiesta! Forever!

LSU Football has made their way into one of the New Year’s 6 bowl games. The tigers will head out west to Glendale, Arizona for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. The tigers will have a tough game ahead of them playing the undefeated UCF Knights. In fact, UCF has been undefeated for two seasons in a row. Let’s see if our Tigers can finally put an end to their 24-0 winning streak.