ICYMI LSU: Kevin Gates comes to Groovin’ 2019, Tigers tackle Vols

Groovin’ With Gates

Who has two hands and “two phones” and is coming to play at Groovin’? Baton Rouge’s very own, Kevin Gates, was announced as the headliner for this year’s Groovin’ concert at LSU.

Groovin’ is the annual concert put on every year by Student Government, and tickets are free for students but are limited in number. Students must claim their tickets in advance, and a limited number of tickets are available to the general public for $15. The concert will take place on March 14 in the PMAC, with Kevin Gates to perform at 9:30. Be sure to come early and catch the Pre-Party with music from DJ C-Mix and free food and soft drinks from 7-9.



Taken from Tigerland

“Don’t talk to strangers” is the phrase parents drill into their children’s heads, and yet ride-sharing platforms rely on us not to follow that advice. Things went awry on Tuesday night when a girl leaving Tigerland got into a car thinking it was her ordered ride-share car.

She realized it wasn’t hers when she got notified of her actual car arriving after the assumed driver had already begun driving her away from Tigerland. He molested her, but she was able to jump out the moving car near the Shell gas station on Nicholson. It’s events like these that serve as a warning to be cognizant of who your drivers are and to always ask and verify that you are getting into the right vehicle.



Redemption is the Name of the Game

It’s the game of all games tomorrow for the Men’s Basketball team. After weeks of anticipation, the LSU Men’s Basketball team will be facing off against the Tennessee Volunteers in a sold out game on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

The Vols have been at No. 1 for weeks in SEC play, but after Kentucky beat them this past week, things are a little uncertain for where Tennessee stands and how vulnerable they are. Let’s not forget that LSU beat Kentucky last week, so this game is sure to be quite the match up for the Tigers. This past Wednesday, LSU fell to the Florida Gators 82-77 in overtime, so hopefully the Tigers will redeem themselves tomorrow after their close loss.

Sat-herb-day

If sports aren’t quite your thing, Saturday also offers boundless activity for you at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens. The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America is hosting Herb Day, and there will be thousands of healthy herb plants being sold, along with local arts and crafts.

This is a great opportunity to explore the beautiful LSU Botanic Gardens while listening to jazz music performed by Baton Rouge Magnet High School students and learning from community gardeners and community organizations. In the conference center, classes will be offered all morning covering the different types, healing benefits, and uses of herbs. The event is free and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Search is on

It’s old news that LSU chose Stacia Haynie as the new Executive Vice President and Provost back in January, but with her new position comes the change of one of her direct reports. As of January, Kurt J. Keppler was the VP of Student Affairs, but now the search begins for his replacement. This is an important position, reporting directly to the Provost, and overseeing many critical departments like Campus Life, Greek Life, and Student Advocacy and Accountability.

Currently, Mari Fuentes-Martin, the Dean of Students, is operating as the interim Vice President of Student Affairs until the candidate selection is made. The search committee has been formed and nominations should be sent in by March 18, so that interviews may begin at the end of March. Candidates are set to be brought to campus in early April, and the decision for the next VP of Student Affairs should be made before May commencement.