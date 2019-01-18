ICYMI: LSU – New campus facilities and a fond farewell to Devin White

Welcome back to our weekly roundup of the top stories trending on LSU campus!

Let’s Go to the Beach

…as in the new beach volleyball courts! This past Monday, the Sandy Tigs were welcomed into their new home (formerly the old tennis courts) next to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The facility contains six new courts – complete with an underground irrigation system to cool the sand in spite of the infamous Louisiana heat – along with locker rooms, training rooms, and team lounge inside.

Since the Beach Volleyball Team’s inception in 2014, they have played their games at Mango’s, and with the new facility located conveniently on campus, their student fan base will spike.

Sit Back, Relax

The new lounge space, previously the old Billiard Room, located on the first floor of the Student Union, celebrated its grand opening this week. The renovated area offers students a versatile space for studying or hanging out in the often overcrowded union.

Really want to make this space feel like home? Students can email [email protected] with name suggestions for the new lounge throughout the month of January!

Talk to me

With excitement surrounding the big event March 23, TedxLSU has announced their seventh annual event’s speaker lineup. Featuring 12 different speakers and performers, this year’s theme is “Illuminate.”

Good news if you have been to and enjoyed a TedxLSU before- the lineup is diverse as ever and will sure be one to keep you on your toes! The day long event will see the likes of: research ecologists, clothing designers, organic chemists, artists, and everything in between.

Some eye-catching talks are scheduled, including “Love Motels for Insects,” “Tree Ring Anthologies,” and “Masculiminality,” to name a few. Tickets are available on their website now.

Honor, Remember, Celebrate

The multipart celebration has events as remarkable as the man they celebrate that unfold throughout the week. Kicking the week off is the MLK Day of Service on Monday where students, faculty, and the LSU community come together to volunteer for service projects.

Come Tuesday, the LSU Student Union Theater will host the foremost authors, scholars, and activists of social justice and diversity for the MLK Commemorative Program. This event features keynote speaker Symone Sanders, who was the National Press Secretary for Bernie Sanders. On Wednesday is the Performing Arts Night and Candlelight Vigil, also in the Student Union Theater.

To cap off all the events, on Thursday, LSU, Southern University, and the BRCC communities will gather at Southern University to celebrate the successes of Martin Luther King at the Unity Reception.



And so it Goes…

Devin White’s career as an LSU linebacker has come to an end, after he announced on Tuesday his decision to turn pro. The only LSU player to ever win the Butkus Award, he is recognized as one of the top linebackers in America, and with that one of the greatest players in LSU history.

Interestingly, White admitted in his parting thank you to the university that prior to the Fiesta Bowl, he was planning to stay at the University for his senior year.

While one door closes, another door seems to open since the Tigers get to welcome back Damien Lewis and Rashard Lawrence for their senior seasons!