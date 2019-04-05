Give ‘Em the Old Razzle Dazzle

If you’re looking for some great art then you need to look no further than the Student Union’s latest art show. Showing now until May 17, the 2019 LSU Faculty & Staff Art show will be displayed in the Student Union Art Gallery. Like the name implies, the show features an eclectic mix of art by LSU’s own multi-talented faculty and staff members from all departments and classifications. The show features a diverse mix of pieces from more traditional paintings and photography to handcrafted pieces like crocheted blankets and handmade dresses. This is an unique opportunity to support local art right on campus for no price at all!

Let the Hunt Begin

It’s time to get in the spring spirit! In honor of April’s biggest holiday, the Student Union is going to be hiding Easter eggs all over for students who are up to the challenge to come and find them. Students can go to the Union next week on April 10th and 11th to look for some of the over 500 eggs that will be hidden all around. Each egg has a special surprise inside, so come and feel like a kid again and collect all the eggs that you can find. The event is BYOB – Bring Your Own Basket – to put all your eggs inside!

.The Big LSU Sporting Weekend

If you liken yourself a big sports fan, then prepare for a busy weekend ahead. Over the course of this weekend, eight different LSU sports teams will be playing, six of which are currently ranked in their respective Top 10 rankings in the nation. One of the biggest sporting events of the weekend will be the LSU Football spring game Saturday at 1pm in Tiger Stadium.

Celebrations begin at 11 a.m. with the pregame Fan Fest outside of Tiger Stadium, featuring carnival rides, games, food, drinks, and music. The fest will continue after the game until 7 p.m. since other sporting events will be happening around campus throughout the day. The NCAA Regional is happening close by at the Pete Maravich Center for the Gymnastics team, with their events taking place tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. LSU Baseball will be hosting Texas A&M at Alex Box tonight and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

.Making Progress

The search for our next Vice President of Student Affairs continues and the search committee is now one step closer to figuring out who it will be. The University announced on Thursday that two candidates will be visiting next week for on-campus interviews and open forums, where all members of the LSU community are invited to attend. One candidate, Lady Cox, comes from fellow SEC school Auburn University where she is the Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement in the Division of Student Affairs at Auburn University. The other candidate, Jeremiah Shinn, serves as Associate Vice President in the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment

Management at Boise State University. Cox’s open forum will be on April 10 from 10-11 a.m., and Shinn’s forum will be April 11 from 10-11 a.m., both taking place in the Dalton J. Woods Auditorium.

Once a Tiger, Always a Tiger

As freshman basketball player Naz Reid said in his own words, “Once a Tiger, always a Tiger” about his decision to leave LSU and enter the NBA draft. He broke the news this past Wednesday, following the Tigers’ Sweet Sixteen loss in the NCAA Tournament on Friday. Reid has some impressive stats from his season with LSU that will play well for him in the draft, averaging 13.6 points per game along with a team high of 7.2 rebounds per game, and he was 16th in the league in scoring.