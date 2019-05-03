Give A Little Bit

This past Tuesday was LSU’s first Giving Day for the wider LSU community to show their financial support for the $1.5 billion Fierce for the Future Campaign. The campaign seeks to support LSU students, staff, and faculty in positively impacting the world and finding solutions to global problems.

The goal of 1860 donors (in honor of the year of the founding of LSU), in the 24 hours of Giving Day, was largely surpassed; there were in total 2,743 donors who in total donated $869,730. These goals were accomplished thanks to the help of challenge gifts that focused on specific academic colleges and a competition between the campaigns of different colleges.

Draft Dreams Come True

Last weekend was life-changing for a few Tigers. During the 2019 NFL Draft, three former LSU players made the leap to the NFL. In the first round, linebacker Devin White found his new home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Cornerback Greedy Williams was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in the second round, joining fellow former LSU players Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. The last Tiger to be drafted was tight end Foster Moreau to the Oakland Raiders.

After the seven rounds of the draft, three Tigers signed undrafted free agent contracts, including safety John Battle with the New York Jets, offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and running back Nick Brossette to the defending Super Bowl Champions, the New England Patriots.

Sandy Tigs to the Ship

For the third year in a row, the LSU Beach Volleyball team is heading to the NCAA Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama, but this time things are different. They are going to the championship this year as the highest ranked program in its history (No. 5!), and in the regular season, they have beat many of the top teams they will have to compete against during the tournament.

With Kristen Nuss and Claire Coppola – the team’s most winning pair in school history – leading the pack, the team’s position in the championship looks nice, and we’re not just talking about their beach views.

Summertime and the Livin’s Easy

Many students are already enjoying their free time after finishing finals earlier this week, but it will be officially summer for all students come Saturday. For graduating seniors, school is out forever – unless graduate school still lies ahead…and to those students, we wish you luck!

The Commencement Ceremonies will take place over two days. The College of Music and Dramatic Arts, School of Veterinary Medicine, Manship School of Mass Communication, College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Science, College of the Coast and Environment, and the E.J. Ourso College of Business graduations will take place on Friday, May 10th. The Colleges of Engineering, Agriculture, Human Sciences and Education, and Art and Design will have their ceremonies take place on Saturday, May 11th.