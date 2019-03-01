ICYMI LSU: Tennessee Takedown, Big Dogs on Campus

Tennessee Takedown

It all began this week with a Tennessee defeat from the Tigers on Saturday. For the whole game, the No. 13 LSU Men’s Basketball team fought with a strong will and a whole lot of passion to beat the No. 5 team, 82-80 in overtime. The win came even without the Tigers’ star point guard, Tremont Waters, but freshman Javonte Smart more than stepped up to fill in. He scored a career high of 29 points in the game, and scored two free throws in overtime that sealed the team’s win.

With all the momentum from Saturday, the team went on to continue dominating their SEC rivals, with a win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday, 66-55. That game proved memorable for point guard, Skylar Mays, who made a career record for himself. He became the 41st Tiger in LSU history to surpass 1000 points in his LSU career.

After a week of collecting W’s for the team, they are left wanting one last thing: Bama. The Tigers travel to Alabama on Saturday to match against the Tide once again, hopefully securing their second win against the team.



Big Dogs on Campus

It’s been a good week for LSU Athletic teams, since this week 10 teams are in the Top 25 Rankings for their respective sports. Baseball is at No. 1, Women’s Track and Field No. 3, Gymnastics No. 4, Men’s Track and Field No. 4, Beach Volleyball No. 4, Softball No. 9, Men’s Golf No. 12, Women’s Tennis No. 12, Men’s Basketball No. 13, and Men’s Tennis No. 18.

The Tiger pride is strong for LSU sports fans, and these are giving us a lot to be proud of. Baseball has started their season undefeated at 4-0. Beach Volleyball is seeing their highest ranking in program history at No. 4, having defeated 3 Top 10 teams, and are currently the highest ranked team from the east.

Mardi Gras Midterms

It comes this year to us as the perfect break to ongoing midterms… Mardi Gras is once again upon us! Students get to relax and enjoy the holiday worry-free since classes are cancelled Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday until 12:30. Students don’t have to go all the way to New Orleans to enjoy Mardi Gras either, with parades happening locally in Baton Rouge this

weekend.

On Friday, the Krewe of Southdowns rolls and on Saturday be sure to wear pink for the Krewe of Spanish Town. If any Tigers are traveling to New Orleans for the holiday, be sure to check out Tiger Band in Zulu, marching alongside LSU’s own Queen of Zulu, Kailyn Rainey, on Mardi Gras day. This certainly is a big deal for the marching band, since the last time they marched in a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans was in Rex in 2012, in celebration of LSU going to the national championship for the 2011 football season.



Deere in the Headlights

As in John Deere. That’s what it looked like when LSUPD saw a John Deere utility vehicle being driven away by the Huey Long Fieldhouse. As it turns out, the vehicle had been stolen by three intoxicated individuals from the football stadium. They decided to go for a drunken spin, but luckily they didn’t get very far and injure themselves or the vehicle. None of the three men were LSU students.



Transportation Transplant

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of visiting LSU Parking & Transportation Services because of a ticket or parking violation, then you would be familiar with the long walk from the quad to the Public Safety Building. To remedy that tedious physical excursion, LSU Parking Services has moved.

In a mass email sent out to all LSU students and faculty this week, the school announced LSU Parking Services will be moving to the Audubon Sugar Building. In case anyone is unfamiliar with where that is, it’s the building right next to the Tiger Stadium power station. Now if only they could give us more parking…