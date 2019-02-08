ICYMI LSU – Tigers rebound, Career Expo plays matchmaker

Where To Next?

Matchmaker, matchmaker, make me a match- with my dream company! This Wednesday is the Career Expo, with over 200 employers from across the country where students can network with professionals to explore career options, career fields, or potential graduate and professional

programs.

Students should bring their resumes, come dressed in business casual, and be camera ready in case they want to take a free professional headshot for every student’s favorite social media site, LinkedIn. The expo will take place from 11-4 on the 13th, so students can have their professional match picked right in time for Valentine’s Day.



Stranger Danger Preparedness

In light of recent crimes on and around campus, safety is definitely at the top of everyone’s priorities. With some of these crimes targeting women, the Rape Aggression Defense Classes offered on campus give women the tools they may desire to feel more confident in their self defense skills.

R.A.D. Class is a 3 session, 12 hour course on February 22, 23, and 24 teaching personal safety and is offered by the LSU Office of Wellness and Health Promotion in partnership with LSU PD. Priced at only $25 for students of LSU, BRCC, and Southern University, the classes offer a lifetime’s worth of self defense knowledge the student can carry with her well beyond her college years.



Press Play

Podcast lovers take note- LSU’s longtime student run newspaper, The Daily Reveille, isn’t just newspapers and articles anymore. They have recently released Full Court Press, a podcast covering LSU Sports, as told from the perspective of two students.

Both writers for The Reveille, Evan Saacks and Kennedi Landry already have experience covering LSU news and are using the recently growing platform of podcasting to further the organization’s reach. Now in its second week of airing, it is a weekly podcast blending current events and LSU sports, and it can be found on SoundCloud.



Draft It Like Its Hot

And just like that, the 2019 recruiting class for the LSU Tigers Football team has been decided. In all, Ed Orgeron enticed 25 players to join the Purple and Gold with 3 5-star recruits, 11 4-star recruits, 10 3-star recruits, and 1 2-star recruit, locking down 8 out of the top 10 recruits from Louisiana.

This past Wednesday, LSU got their final 6 signees, including Maurice Hampton, Ray Parker, Soni Fonua, Jay Ward, and Devonta Lee, and Desmond Little. Devonta Lee hails from Amite, Louisiana, and his classmate, Ishmael Sopsher, was the one who got away from Coach O, bestowing the ultimate betrayal to LSU by signing with Alabama.



Men’s Basketball Rebound

After what was a heartbreaking defeat against Arkansas at the sold out game in the PMAC last Saturday, the ten game win streak that proved too good to be true came to an end for the Men’s Basketball team. It was a big game with a very close end that proved LSU still had more to learn to be the #1 team in the SEC.

A team that has time and again proven to pull it through at the last minute finally could not, and it left LSU fans quiet after the explosive cheering in the final minutes. Not to be discouraged; however, the team made its way to play the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Wednesday, and won in overtime for the third time on the road. After these two games, it leaves LSU ranked at No. 2 in the SEC. The Tigers take on Auburn this Saturday in the PMAC, so we’ll see if a new win pattern can hold.