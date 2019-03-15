Your Idea in 54 Hours

Beginning tonight at 4:30 p.m., the entrepreneurship event of the year is set to begin. It’s known as Startup Weekend, and like how it’s name sounds, it is a weekend long pitch competition taking place in the LSU Business Complex. For those bitten by the entrepreneurship bug, it’s a weekend of creativity and innovation, with participants getting into teams, pitching their startup business ideas and gaining valuable feedback from successful entrepreneurs along the way. Chris Meaux, founder of the popular food delivery service Waitr, will be speaking at the event, himself once a participant at Startup Weekend. Student tickets are only $35 for the event, with six full meals and unlimited coffee included to fuel all of their creative energy over the 54 hour weekend long event.

Going Back To Our Roots

Spring is really in the air! This past week we welcomed back LSU Dining’s Wednesday Farmers Markets for the spring semester. They will happen now every Wednesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. until the end of the semester in Free Speech Plaza near the Student Union. The farmers market offers a huge variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, and delicious baked goods for

students to buy, giving students the access to purchasing fresh, healthy produce which has not always been an option on campus. Be sure to check the market out, even if it’s just for one of their many appetizing free samples.

I Like Big Sales And I Cannot Lie

Want a bike but don’t want to pay hundreds of dollars for one? Next Tuesday, March 19, you don’t have to. Happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the annual LSU Bike Sale is happening on Tower Drive across from the Student Union. All the bikes will only be between $5 and $25. The bikes being sold are those from around campus that had been abandoned and now get to find a new home. Come early before all the good bikes have been pedaled away!

Weekend Warriors

This weekend the SEC tournament continues with the the top-seeded LSU Tigers playing in the Quarterfinals, today at 12 p.m., in Nashville, Tennessee. The team will play without head coach Will Wade, following his indefinite suspension after the allegations from his wiretapped phone call with Christian Dawkins by the FBI. Wade could have gotten his suspension lifted if he met with University officials and NCAA investigators for a meeting, but he did not wish to meet for a joint interview so the suspension holds. It was released today that Javonte Smart, the alleged topic of the phone call between Wade and Dawkins, will play in the tournament.

A Very Sandy Friday

Tonight, the Sandy Tigs play their home open at the brand new LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium, located conveniently on campus near the Bernie Moore Track Stadium. The volleyball duel is set to start at 7 p.m. against Coastal Carolina, but it would be wise to arrive earlier to enjoy the food truck that will be parked outside and to grab a free t-shirt. Only the first 250 fans to the match will receive a free shirt commemorating the Inaugural Season of the LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium! The game will certainly not be one to miss since the two teams haven’t met since 2016 and the Sandy Tigers are impressively ranked No. 4 and are looking to climb the rankings even more.