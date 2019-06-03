ICYMI: SEC lifts ban on alcohol sales at sporting events

LSU fans will soon be able to purchase alcohol at sporting events thanks to a new SEC policy.

The Southeastern Conference voted on Friday, May 31 to lift a ban on selling alcoholic beverages in public seating areas at athletic events, and the policy goes into effect Aug. 1, according to a press release.

Alcoholic beverages are limited to beer and wine, and sales of mixed drinks and hard liquor are prohibited. SEC institutions that decide to sell alcohol in public areas must meet Conference-wide alcohol management expectations, including:

Alcoholic beverages are to be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations;

Alcoholic beverages may not be sold by vendors within the seating areas;

Identification check is required at every point of sale to prevent sales to minors;

Alcoholic beverage sales are limited to beer and wine only (no hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas);

Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual;

Alcohol must be dispensed into cups;

Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high risk situations is required; and

Designated stop times for sale and/or distribution of alcohol must be enforced

The policy limits fans to purchasing one drink at a time, and designates alcohol sale cutoff times:

Football – end of third quarter

Men’s basketball – second half 12-minute TV timeout

Women’s basketball – end of third quarter

Baseball – end of seventh inning

Softball – end of the top of fifth inning

Other sports not listed will stop serving alcohol when the game reaches 75 percent completion

“We are committed as a Conference to ensuring that all changes in policy are implemented in ways that respect and sustain the traditions that make the SEC game-day experience exceptional for all attendees,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey in the press release.