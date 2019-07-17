Some Baton Rouge businesses have recently decided to quit using Waitr to deliver their food, and many residents have agreed to discontinue using the app.

The withdrawals follow Waitr’s recent changes to its business terms, introducing a “performance-based rate structure.” The terms mean Waitr would take a higher commission from restaurants that have a smaller amount of sales and vice versa.

Photo courtesy of Waitr

A Facebook event, “Baton Rouge Turns Off Waitr Week,” is encouraging locals to boycott Waitr this week as a show of support for local businesses. The event began on Sunday, July 14 and will end on July 21.

The event, created by Baton Rouge attorney Franz N. Borghardt, has 277 users marked as “attending” or interested, as of Tuesday night.

“I understand it’s convenient to use, but I totally disapprove of their new contractual business model. Just one week. Show them our restaurants matter,” Borghardt says in a Facebook post a few days ago.



Lafayette recently participated in a similar event on July 14 and enjoyed a Waitr-free Sunday.