Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessFood & DrinkNews

ICYMI: Some Baton Rouge residents and businesses boycotting Waitr this week

Staff
5 hours ago

Some Baton Rouge businesses have recently decided to quit using Waitr to deliver their food, and many residents have agreed to discontinue using the app.

The withdrawals follow Waitr’s recent changes to its business terms, introducing a “performance-based rate structure.” The terms mean Waitr would take a higher commission from restaurants that have a smaller amount of sales and vice versa.

Photo courtesy of Waitr

A Facebook event, “Baton Rouge Turns Off Waitr Week,” is encouraging locals to boycott Waitr this week as a show of support for local businesses. The event began on Sunday, July 14 and will end on July 21.

The event, created by Baton Rouge attorney Franz N. Borghardt, has 277 users marked as “attending” or interested, as of Tuesday night.

“I understand it’s convenient to use, but I totally disapprove of their new contractual business model. Just one week. Show them our restaurants matter,” Borghardt says in a Facebook post a few days ago.

Lafayette recently participated in a similar event on July 14 and enjoyed a Waitr-free Sunday.

Comments

You may also like

july

17jul3:00 pm9:00 pmWine Down Wednesdays @ White Star Market

17jul5:00 pm7:00 pmWine & Whiskey Wednesday @ Bin Q

17jul6:30 pm9:30 pmSummer in Napa Wine Dinner @ Bin 77

17jul7:00 pm10:00 pmTrivia Night with Urban South Brewery @ Curbside

17jul8:00 pm10:00 pmHarry Potter Trivia Night @ Mellow Mushroom

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X