Dig Baton Rouge
News

ICYMI: Supreme Court rules to legalize sports betting nationwide

DIG Staff DIG Staff
1 min ago

On Monday, the Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, officially legalizing sports gambling in all 50 states. The court shut down PASPA after a 6-3 ruling in a New Jersey case which fought for years to legalize sports betting in racetracks and casinos.

According to wdsu, The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally spend about $150 billion on sports gambling a year, and this ruling officially gives states the opportunity for an open market for sports betting. The association also said that they are prepared to work with the government and sports leagues to make a new regulatory environment.

