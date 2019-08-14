Dig Baton Rouge
ICYMI: The long-awaited rooftop bar at The Chimes on Highland is now open to the public

9 hours ago

The LSU North Gate community now features a spot for patrons to enjoy both a cold drink and a nice view.

The long-awaited rooftop bar at The Chimes on Highland is officially open for business.

Plans for renovations were announced earlier this summer in June, reporting construction would follow in July. The construction temporarily closed the Highland Road location, but the Coursey Blvd location remained open and available to those who still wanted to enjoy the well-known menu.

The construction was completed by Capitol Construction, the same company who built the LSU Alpha Phi sorority house, the Highland Road Animal Hospital and BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center.

The rooftop bar is shaded and features multiple fans to help guests beat the heat while they enjoy their drinks. Many patrons have already started enjoying the bar, but one of the best parts is definitely the view.

Friends on rooftops > August 6th 8:06 pm

The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room has been open for over 25 years, according to its website, and has three Louisiana locations: two in Baton Rouge and one in Covington.

The Highland location is open 11-2 am Monday – Saturday and 10:30 am – midnight on Sundays.

