idigbr: 4th of July fun!

Bud’s Broiler was stared in 1952 off of the corner of Airline Hwy & Cleary by Mr. Alfred “Bud” Saunders. Bud came to us from Austin Texas where he was employed at his uncle’s restaurant called Holiday House. Bud started with a limited menu (Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, French fries, and Pies) and was one of the first restaurants to make you pay at the same time as you ordered. He also brought the original recipe for what we call our “Own Hickory Smoke Sauce” which is the same recipe we use to this very day. As years passed Bud opened his second location in 1956 on 500 City Park Ave which is still in operation. From there he continued to grow the Bud’s Broiler tradition and continued to open other locations.In 1980 Bud retired and his wife took over the business. At that time she added other items to our signature menu. She also made Bud’s Broiler and franchise opportunity.