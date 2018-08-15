Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

#idigbr: drink up!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
10 hours ago

While other parts of the world are getting their first glimpse of what they call “fall,” here in Louisiana it just keeps getting hotter. And what’s the best way to cool off on a hot day? You guessed it, a cool drink. So grab one today and tag us with #idigbr!

Cheers, y’all! #friday #midcitylove #whitestarmarketbr

A post shared by White Star Market (@whitestarmarketbr) on

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do: Wednesday

You’re halfway to Friday! Celebrate tonight with a glass of wine … or three! Tavern Trivia @ Movie Tavern Women Wine and Connections @ Stinky’s All Day Brunch @ Mason’s Grill 1/2 off wine carafes and cheese board specials @...

11 hours ago

Get your tickets now!

The Texas Club

august

15aug(aug 15)7:00 pm(aug 15)7:00 pmTavern Trivia

16aug(aug 16)4:30 pm(aug 16)4:30 pmHappy Hour (all day)

16aug(aug 16)7:00 pm(aug 16)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

16aug(aug 16)7:00 pm(aug 16)7:00 pmSunset Paddles

16aug(aug 16)7:30 pm(aug 16)7:30 pmThursday Trivia at George's

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X