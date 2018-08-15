idigbr: drink up!

While other parts of the world are getting their first glimpse of what they call “fall,” here in Louisiana it just keeps getting hotter. And what’s the best way to cool off on a hot day? You guessed it, a cool drink. So grab one today and tag us with #idigbr!
C’est étrange. Je n’sais pas ce qui m’arrive ce soir Je te regarde comme pour la premiere fois. . 😍 Le Vesper a @flambeecafe 🍸 . . . . #francais #french #cafe #flambee #idigbr #225foodkit #gobr #thatlacommunity #eatlovebr #louisiana #225 #thatlacommunity #bayoukrewe #onlylouisiana #eater #foodblogger .
Why choose one when you can have three?! 😏🍹Margarita Flight #ThirstyThursday • • ➡️Altos || Ginger || Aperol || Lillet || Lemon🍋 ➡️Avion || Aged Rum || Coconut || Guava || Pineapple🍍 ➡️Hornitos || Mezcal || Grapefruit || Amaro || Lime🔥 • • • #225eats #IDIGBR #DIGBR #YelpBatonRouge #OnlyLouisiana #Foodstagram #Foodie #BatonRougeFoodies #Instafood #IgersBatonRouge #IGERSBR #BRFoodies #225Dine #TasteLouisiana #GeauxLocal #GoBR #IgersLouisiana #SweetBatonRouge #eatBR #EatLoveBR #Mestizos #Tequilla #Margarita #MargaritaFlight