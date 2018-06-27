idigbr: Fresh LA Seafood

So many fun things happening with Jolie in the next couple of weeks! Call us today and make your reservations for our Oyster Beer Dinner June 28th. Then 2 sleeps later, Oyster Fest on June 30th ! 🤗🤩😍👩‍🎤👨‍🎤🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ #Repost @geauxdowntownbr (@get_repost) ・・・ Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar is killing it today! Is it too early to start tailgating for football tonight?!?! #JoliePearl #happyhour #thursdaynightfootball #GeauxDowntownBR «——⚜———|| @joliepearloysterbar ||———⚜——» #repost #eatlovebr #foodporn #oysters #oysterstrio #oystersampler #chargrilledoyster #geauxlocal #geaux #jj_louisiana #lovinLouisiana #iDigBR #thatlacommunity #onlylouisiana #goBR #igersLouisiana #igersbatonrouge #igers #visitLouisiana #instagood #thisismysouth #onlyinLA #LouisianaTravel #LouisianaProud #225BatonRouge

A post shared by Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar (@joliepearloysterbar) on Jun 19, 2018 at 4:37pm PDT