Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
LEISURE

#idigbr: Fresh LA Seafood

Interns
12 hours ago

One of the perks of living in Louisiana is that we have access to some of the freshest seafood! It’s always seafood season here in Baton Rouge, so snap a pic of your favorites and tag us with #idigbr!

So many fun things happening with Jolie in the next couple of weeks! Call us today and make your reservations for our Oyster Beer Dinner June 28th. Then 2 sleeps later, Oyster Fest on June 30th ! 🤗🤩😍👩‍🎤👨‍🎤🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ #Repost @geauxdowntownbr (@get_repost) ・・・ Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar is killing it today! Is it too early to start tailgating for football tonight?!?! #JoliePearl #happyhour #thursdaynightfootball #GeauxDowntownBR «——⚜———|| @joliepearloysterbar ||———⚜——» #repost #eatlovebr #foodporn #oysters #oysterstrio #oystersampler #chargrilledoyster #geauxlocal #geaux #jj_louisiana #lovinLouisiana #iDigBR #thatlacommunity #onlylouisiana #goBR #igersLouisiana #igersbatonrouge #igers #visitLouisiana #instagood #thisismysouth #onlyinLA #LouisianaTravel #LouisianaProud #225BatonRouge

A post shared by Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar (@joliepearloysterbar) on

 

Comments

You may also like

LEISURE

Things to do: Wednesday

Hump day is here and Baton Rouge is filled with things to do tonight! Get out there and enjoy! Karaoke & 2 for 1 Margaritas @ Caliente Ladies Night Karaoke @ Lava Cantina Tavern Trivia @ Movie Tavern The Office Trivia @ Barcadia 2 for 1...

13 hours ago

Gear up for summer!

Primeval Gear

june

28jun(jun 28)7:00 pm(jun 28)7:00 pmThursday Trivia at Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

28jun(jun 28)8:31 pm(jun 28)8:31 pmComedy Étouffée & LIFF Present Studs In Skirts

29jun(jun 29)7:00 pm(jun 29)7:00 pmEn Vogue: A Night of Iconic Fashion

29jun(jun 29)7:00 pm(jun 29)7:00 pmMovies at Main - Moana

29jun(jun 29)8:00 pmRobert Earl Keen Concert

Cheers!

MOCKLER BEVERAGE COMPANY

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X