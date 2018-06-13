Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Health & Fitness

#idigbr: Local Skincare

Interns
10 hours ago

Here in the south we have access to tons of fresh ingredients. Check out how some local skincare experts use those ingredients to create fresh handmade products!

Last month, we introduced our Give Back Bar project and our mission to spread natural skincare to all. Now the Give Back Bars are cured, we will package them up and then begin distributing them this week. ✨ Do you know of any homeless shelter, women’s center or coalition in our South Louisiana communities in need of personal care supplies? Let us know below in the comments and we will make sure to get some Give Back Bar to them! ✨ #lovelifegivesback #lovelifesoapco #givebackbars #simplicityforthesoul #lovelifehome #givebackbar #helpthehomeless #batonrouge #louisiana #gobr #idigbr #shoplocalbr #igersbatonrouge #igerslouisiana #225batonrouge #thatlacommunity #louisianalove #sweetbatonrouge #geauxdowntownBR #soapmaking #soap #soapshare #naturalsoap #betterbatonrouge #brcares

A post shared by Love Life Soap Co. (@lovelifesoapco) on

We want you to be kind to your skin, whether you use So Yaya products or not! Try to avoid face washes with harsh surfactants like sodium lauryl sulfate. Beyond some of the concerns regarding its safety, it is an aggressive cleanser that can disrupt your natural moisture barrier. Oil cleansing is gentle on your skin, but still cleans it effectively. Apply an oil based serum immediately after washing to lock in moisture and nourish your skin. We love our Mellow duo as a starter kit because it is great for those with combo or sensitive skin. . . . Photo by @iamalextillman . #selfcare #selflove #gobr #idigbr #brproud #iammidcity #organicskincare #handmadeskincare #shoplocal #essentialoils #oilcleansing #treatyoself #handmade #diy #like4like #likeforlike #entrepreneur #goodvibes #handcrafted #womeninbusiness #girlboss #midcitymakersmarket #indiebeauty #indieskincare #allnatural #madewithlove #supportsmallbusiness #shopsmall

A post shared by So Yaya (@naturallysoyaya) on

Which do you want to try? @indigowild

A post shared by Smell Goodies- Prague Market (@smellgoodiespraguemarket) on

