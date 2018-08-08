idigbr: it’s brunch time

BFD every day this week! Luckily, Baton Rouge has plenty of delicious breakfast and brunch dishes to enjoy at any time of the day. Oh, and don’t forget your bloody mary or mimosa. Check them out and tag us with #idigbr!
08aug(aug 8)11:00 am(aug 8)11:00 amBrunch Everyday! (limited time offer)
Event Details
LIMITED TIME OFFER: BRUNCH ALL DAY EVERYDAY - we are going to offer our brunch menu during regular business hours the week of August 6! Please note that our business
LIMITED TIME OFFER: BRUNCH ALL DAY EVERYDAY – we are going to offer our brunch menu during regular business hours the week of August 6! Please note that our business hours will not change. This will include the bottomless champagne with the purchase of an entree (restrictions apply).
Time
(Wednesday) 11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
Mason's Grill
13556 Jefferson Hwy Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70817
08aug(aug 8)3:00 pm(aug 8)3:00 pmFree Margaritas For Teachers!
Event Details
To celebrate the start of the new school year, we're offering a free margarita for Teachers! From August 1st through the 8th, get one FREE house margarita for education professionals
To celebrate the start of the new school year, we're offering a free margarita for Teachers! From August 1st through the 8th, get one FREE house margarita for education professionals with a staff ID, limit one per customer. Please enjoy responsibly.
Time
(Wednesday) 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
The Velvet Cactus
7655 Old Hammond Hwy.
08aug(aug 8)5:30 pm(aug 8)5:30 pmBaton Rouge Young Professionals Networking Night
Event Details
Join us to network with other Baton Rouge young professionals. You'll hear from several organizations about how you can get involved and make an impact in the Baton Rouge community
Join us to network with other Baton Rouge young professionals. You’ll hear from several organizations about how you can get involved and make an impact in the Baton Rouge community in a way that speaks to you!
We’ll provide a free drink ticket and there will be a cash bar.
This event is FREE to attend! Please visit event page to register for the event: www.lsualumni.org/BRyoungprofessionalnight
Presenting Organizations:
Club Blue
Forum 35
LSU Alumni Association
Rotaract Professionals of Baton Rouge
Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants
We look forward to seeing you soon!
Time
(Wednesday) 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Location
Lod Cook Alumni Center Abell Boardroom
3838 W Lakeshore Dr, Baton Rouge Baton Rouge, LA 70808
08aug(aug 8)5:30 pm(aug 8)5:30 pmEnd of Summer Break Wine Walk
Event Details
Let's get together and say goodbye properly to the Summer Break with a great Wine Walk! As every Wednesday, we'll go to 4-5 places in Downtown, Baton Rouge. Come and join
Let’s get together and say goodbye properly to the Summer Break with a great Wine Walk!
As every Wednesday, we’ll go to 4-5 places in Downtown, Baton Rouge. Come and join us!
The Wine Walk includes 2 wine tastings in each venue, spending one hour at each place. Cost: $10 USD.
***Venues TBA
We start at 5:30 pm. You may jump on the Wine Walk at any time. If you arrive at the venue and you don’t know where the Wine Walk group is, ask the bartender.
*Must be 21 years of age.
If you like the wine, they will be at a special price for Wine Walkers for a glass or bottle.
Time
(Wednesday) 5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Location
Downtown Baton Rouge
700 N 4th St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802-5344, United States
08aug(aug 8)7:00 pm(aug 8)7:00 pmTavern Trivia
Event Details
GRAB YOUR TEAM! TEST YOUR WITS! WIN GREAT PRIZES! Join us every Wednesday from 7-9PM for Tavern Trivia! No ticket required and Food and Drink specials will be available!
GRAB YOUR TEAM! TEST YOUR WITS! WIN GREAT PRIZES!
Join us every Wednesday from 7-9PM for Tavern Trivia!
No ticket required and Food and Drink specials will be available!
Time
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
Movie Tavern
2610 Citiplace Ct, Baton Rouge, LA 70808