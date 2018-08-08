idigbr: it’s brunch time

Join us to network with other Baton Rouge young professionals. You’ll hear from several organizations about how you can get involved and make an impact in the Baton Rouge community in a way that speaks to you!

We’ll provide a free drink ticket and there will be a cash bar.

This event is FREE to attend! Please visit event page to register for the event: www.lsualumni.org/BRyoungprofessionalnight

Presenting Organizations:

Club Blue

Forum 35

LSU Alumni Association

Rotaract Professionals of Baton Rouge

Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants

We look forward to seeing you soon!