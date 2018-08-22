Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

#idigbr: local artists

Looking to spruce up your home a bit? Need a bday present idea? Or honestly just trying to impress your friends? BR’s got plenty of amazing local artists to answer all of those questions, check them out!

Group shot 📷

A post shared by Olivia Toney Art (@oliviatoneyart) on

In the zone! 💖

A post shared by Lauryn Jones Art (@laurynjonesart) on

