idigbr of the week: craft beer!

This week we’re celebrating American Craft Beer Week! So find a bar, a patio or even just a front porch, grab yourself a cold one and snap a pic with #idigbr!
may
14may(may 14)12:00 pm20(may 20)12:00 pmAmerican Craft Beer Week
Event Details
American Craft Beer Week is upon us. Monday- Holy Mountain Shadowlifter -Founders KBS -Tin Roof Smiling Ivan 2015, 2016 (with a Lucky Charms Randall) -Nebraska Gimme S’more -Exhibit A Briefcase Porter, Sunday Paper Stout, and
more
Event Details
American Craft Beer Week is upon us.
Monday- Holy Mountain Shadowlifter
-Founders KBS
-Tin Roof Smiling Ivan 2015, 2016 (with a Lucky Charms Randall)
-Nebraska Gimme S’more
-Exhibit A Briefcase Porter, Sunday Paper Stout, and Goody Two Shoes Kolsch(Voted Massachusett’s #1 Brewery last year)
Tuesday-NOLA Event with Moonshoes Galaxy IPA
-Grimm Citra Pop
-Grimm Castliing
-Grimm Vacay
-Grimm Amarillo Pop
-Skittles Randall or French Press
Wednesday Hazy IPA Class with Jeremy Waters and Nashville Chicken from Jeremiah. Fresh Bloom with flight option.
-Unita Brewing Cans
-Thursday Sours
Burial Zodiacal Light
Jester King El Cedro
Draai Laag Ragnarok
Libertine Pacific Blue Gose
Libertine Infidel
Libertine Framboise
Friday-LACBG Meet & Greet
Bayou Teche Tart Side of Teche (with Kiwi Randall)
with beers from
Abita
Southern Craft
Gnarly Barley
Tin Roof
Saturday-Flight of the Foodies…Pairings & Randallings of the weeks offerings!
Time
14 (Monday) 12:00 pm - 20 (Sunday) 12:00 pm
Location
Corporate Brew & Draft
2561 Citiplace Ct, Ste 300, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
16mayalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist
Event Details
Come for lunch, come again for dinner! $5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more?? Image via Olive or Twist
Event Details
Come for lunch, come again for dinner!
$5 burger with housemade pickles, caramelized onions, and hand-cut fries ALL DAY every Tuesday! Do we need to say more??
Image via Olive or Twist Instagram
Time
All Day (Wednesday)
Location
Olive or Twist
7248 Perkins Rd, Ste A Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
16may(may 16)11:30 am(may 16)11:30 am$10 Bottomless Mimosas & $5 Bloody Mary's
Event Details
Stop by for Sunday brunch and $10 bottomless Mimosa's and $5 Bloody Mary's! Image via Galatoire's Bistro Facebook
Event Details
Stop by for Sunday brunch and $10 bottomless Mimosa’s and $5 Bloody Mary’s!
Image via Galatoire’s Bistro Facebook
Time
(Wednesday) 11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Location
Galatoire's Bistro
3535 Perkins Road #400 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
16may(may 16)4:00 pm(may 16)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bin 77
Event Details
$7 Select Wines and Cocktails $7 Select Appetizer's Image via Bin 77 Instagram
Event Details
$7 Select Wines and Cocktails
$7 Select Appetizer’s
Image via Bin 77 Instagram
Time
(Wednesday) 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location
Bin 77
10111 Perkins Rd Ste 160 Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810
16may(may 16)5:00 pm(may 16)5:00 pmBlues BBQ & Beer
Event Details
Craft Beer Bingo! Blues on the stereo! BBQ in your belly! Win prizes. You'll love our new weekly event
Event Details
Time
(Wednesday) 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Location
Corporate Brew & Draft
2561 Citiplace Ct, Ste 300, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808