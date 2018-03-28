idigbr of the week: Happy Easter!

Happy (almost) Easter Baton Rouge! We are some of our favorite pictures from some awesome followers to get you in the spirit…remember to tag your pics with #idigbr to get a feature next week!
march
29mar(mar 29)4:30 pm(mar 29)4:30 pmFirst Responders Night + Bottomless Wine & Mimosas!
Come join us for our Thirsty Thursday First Responders Night!
EVERY THURSDAY is First Responders Night!
If you are a police officer, sheriffs deputy, firefighter, paramedic, or rescuer we want to thank you for your service! Enjoy 1/2 off ALL FOOD–> www.StationSportsBar.com/foodmenu
For EVERYONE it’s $10 BOTTOMLESS WINE AND MIMOSAS from open ’til 10pm! Check out our HUGE beer selection by downloading the Untapped App on your Iphone or Android device.
We open at 4:30pm weekdays!
Time
(Thursday) 4:30 pm - 11:55 pm
Location
The Station Sports Bar and Grill
4608 Bennington Ave, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808
29mar(mar 29)9:00 pm(mar 29)9:00 pmTnT at Lava Cantina Perkins Rowe
Taylor and Trent will be jamming the patio at Lava Perkins on a warm spring afternoon! Gonna be fun, come hang out with us!
Time
(Thursday) 9:00 pm - 11:55 pm
Location
Lava Cantina
10001 Perkins Rowe Baton Rouge, LA 70810
31mar(mar 31)2:00 pm(mar 31)2:00 pmLSU Baseball vs. Mississippi State