idigbr of the week: It’s festival season!

The food, the music, the fun and (sometimes) the weather. We all love spring in Louisiana because that means festivals. Thanks for tagging us with #idigbr in all of your festival favorites…
FESTIVAL GLAM by Whitney 🌸💜🌼💙🌸💚🌼🧡🌸💛 @whitneysvanity @masonpearlbeauty __________________________ ➡️➡️➡️➡️ DM to schedule in studio or on location ___________________________ #festivalmakeup #glittermakeup #festivalfashion #festivalhair #avantgarde #avantgardemakeup #artistsoninstagram #aesthetic #ihavethisthingwithpink #pink #blondehair #idigbr #glitter #pearls #art #geauxlocal #geauxtigers #geauxdowntownbr #thatlacommunity #louisianalife #louisianagirl #geaux #masonpearlbeauty #225 #louisiana #lsu #louisianalife #nola #225batonrouge #batonrouge