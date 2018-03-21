Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Arts & Culture

#idigbr of the week: St. Patrick’s Day!

DIG Staff DIG Staff
3 mins ago

Thanks for tagging #idigbr on all of your St. Paddy’s Day shenanigans! Only 360 days until next year…

Comments

You may also like

Arts & Culture

Books, art & vinyl on the cheap at LSU Book Bazaar

The Friends of the LSU Libraries are proud to bring back the greatest book sale of the year! From March 1-3rd, head to the 4-H Mini Barn (behind Parker Colosseum) for their annual Book Bazaar. This year includes vintage first edition books, signed...

3 weeks ago

New Year, New Gear

Primeval Gear

march

05mar(mar 5)9:30 am28(mar 28)9:30 amFitness in the Stacks!

21mar(mar 21)11:00 am(mar 21)11:00 am$5 Daiquiri Wednesdays

21mar(mar 21)4:30 pm(mar 21)4:30 pm$6 Burger Nite at the Station

21mar(mar 21)5:00 pm(mar 21)5:00 pmMOOYAH! Give Back Night

21mar(mar 21)6:30 pm(mar 21)6:30 pmWine at the Barre!

SATISFY YOUR THAI CRAVING!

Thai Kitchen (we cater)

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X